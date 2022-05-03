Curebase Named Honorable Mention in Best World Changing Idea NA Category of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards

From a 3D printed vaccine patch to an electric truck, access to clinical research regardless of location, and countless other bold innovations, the sixth annual awards honor the products, concepts, companies, policies, and designs that are driving change, tackling issues from climate change to inequality, and so much more.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, honoring clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, and other creative works that are supporting the growth of positive social innovation, tackling social inequality, climate change, and public health crises.

Curebase is a provider of decentralized clinical research software and services, with the goal of powering research where any patient, can be part of clinical trials at home and with their preferred doctor. The platform enables helps to accelerate enrollment and enable novel study designs with diverse populations. Curebase operates as a complete eClinical software platform and virtual research site with features including digital recruitment, ePRO, eCOA, telemedicine, eConsent, eSource, and more (PRNewsfoto/Curebase) (PRNewswire)

Curebase has been recognized for taking the decentralized clinical trial model and now deploying the approach in a truly patient-centric model. Tom Lemberg, the founder of Curebase, recognized that clinical research was not accessible to all, and that is why research was slow, often lacked the desired diversity, and lost sight of a patient's needs outside the clinic. Today, Curebase is deploying a model that allows complex clinical trials to be managed through technology from any location; making research trials easily accessible to every patient.

Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 39 winners, 350 finalists, and more than 600 honorable mentions—with climate, social justice, and AI and data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more. In addition, several new categories have been added this year including climate, nature, water, and workplace. The 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Switzerland to Hong Kong to Australia.

Fast Company's Summer 2022 issue (on newsstands May 10, 2022) will showcase some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling global challenges. The issues highlight, among others, probiotics for coral reefs, easy-to-assemble kit homes for refugees or disaster survivors, a 3D printed vaccine patch, an electric truck, a system to heat homes from the waste heat of a name-brand factory, and prosecutor-initiated resentencing for overly long prison sentences.

"We are humbled to have been recognized by Fast Company for our efforts to democratize clinical research and bring it to people around the world," said Tom Lemberg, founder and CEO of Curebase. "Everyday people wish for access to new science to help them in their battle against a healthcare foe. It is our mission to allow those people to continue working with their trusted healthcare team, from their home or local providers, and have easy access to cutting-edge clinical research. By accomplishing that mission, we can make clinical research a potential solution for every patient."

"We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society's most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges," says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution."

About Curebase: At Curebase, our mission is to bring quality medical innovations to patients faster and improve human wellbeing through more efficient clinical studies. We are proving that clinical research can be radically accelerated if we empower physicians everywhere to enroll patients in the communities where they live. By applying cutting edge clinical software and remote study management techniques to the problem, we are reinventing clinical trials and research from the ground up. For more information, please visit www.curebase.com .

About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

