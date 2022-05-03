Capstreet Wins ACG Houston Technology Deal of the Year for Portfolio Company HungerRush's Acquisition of Menufy

HOUSTON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Capstreet Group ("Capstreet"), a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm, announced today that it was recognized for Technology Deal of the Year by The Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) Houston. The award, announced at ACG's 5th Annual Deal of the Year ceremony on April 19th at the River Oaks Country Club in Houston, recognizes Capstreet portfolio company HungerRush's acquisition of online food ordering platform Menufy.

HungerRush, a Houston-based cloud software provider for the restaurant industry, acquired Menufy in October 2021 to create an all-in-one integrated restaurant solution. The combination allows HungerRush to further expand its technology and market reach through the addition of a fast-growing, established online ordering platform that scales easily and allows for swift onboarding of new restaurants. Menufy's customers gain access to HungerRush's cloud POS system and additional integrated cloud solutions, including AI-driven text ordering, marketing, and delivery. As one company, HungerRush plans to help thousands of restaurants grow their businesses, expand capabilities, and improve profit margins.

Adrian Guerra, Partner at Capstreet, said, "We are honored to be recognized by ACG. The transaction's goal is to build on HungerRush's digital ordering platform to address rapid changes in the restaurant industry and expand its market reach. The combined company has the potential to help thousands of restaurants in Texas and throughout the U.S. grow their business and improve their profit margins."

ACG Houston's annual Deal of the Year event celebrates Houston's booming middle-market deal community, honoring the deals and deal makers who drive middle-market growth and their success in generating job-growth, capital formation and the advancement of meaningful business relationships in the Houston community.

