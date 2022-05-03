Aura Names Shannon Cusick SVP of Business Development

Aura expanding efforts to build intelligent safety partner ecosystem

BOSTON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura , the leader in intelligent safety for consumers, today announced that Shannon Cusick has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Business Development. The company additionally announced that Gerry Baldwin has taken the role of Executive Vice President of Partnerships. Together, Baldwin and Cusick will identify opportunities to grow Aura's partnership ecosystem, a primary focus for the company's go-to-market strategy. Cusick and Baldwin will report to Kelly Merryman, President and COO of Aura.

Shannon Cusick has joined Aura as Senior Vice President of Business Development. She will identify opportunities to grow Aura’s partnership ecosystem, a primary focus for the company’s go-to-market strategy. (PRNewswire)

"Over the past year, Aura has built momentum and is growing rapidly. We're very excited about the progress we're making in our direct-to-consumer business and have seen strong success in the employee benefits channel under Gerry's leadership" said Kelly Merryman. "Now, we are looking to turbocharge our growth. By focusing on strategic partnership distribution, we believe we can rapidly scale our ecosystem and further our mission to make the internet safer."

Cusick joins Aura from Peloton where she played a similar role prospecting and closing marquee partnerships to grow the user base through new verticals.

With 15 years of experience in product, business development and strategy at consumer tech companies, Cusick has supported leading brands including Peloton, Spotify and Butterfly during hyper-growth phases. She has prospected and established marquee partnerships to grow the consumer subscriber base for these platforms through new verticals and new products. Prior to Spotify, Cusick developed new financial products for American Express and helped launch companies such as Zillow and Kiva as they created entirely new markets.

"My passion has always been helping get software technologies with the potential to improve quality of life into the hands of real people," said Cusick. "So much of our lives have shifted online, and this is the right moment to introduce consumers to intelligent online safety tools and I look forward to making those introductions."

Cusick has an MBA from Columbia Business School and completed her Bachelor of Arts at McGill University.

About Aura

Aura, the leader in intelligent safety solutions, provides all-in-one digital protection for consumers. We understand that the online safety needs of each individual are unique and require a personalized solution. By bringing together security, privacy and parental controls on an intelligent platform, Aura makes adaptive and proactive digital safety accessible to everyone. Visit www.aura.com .

(PRNewsfoto/Aura) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aura