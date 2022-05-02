Standard Motor Products Releases 138 New Part Numbers

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) announces the addition of 138 new part numbers to its Standard® and Standard® Import lines. SMP's April new part number release spans 83 product categories and expands coverage for import and domestic applications by 100 million vehicles. The recent release includes 32 part numbers for 2021 and 2022 model year vehicles along with 66 aftermarket-exclusives.

SMP's latest release includes New Turbos, ABS Speed Sensors, and TPMS Sensors (PRNewswire)

SMP's release spans 83 product categories and expands coverage for import and domestic applications

SMP continues to expand its ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems) offering with 17 new ADAS-related components including ABS Speed Sensors, Accelerator Pedal Sensors, Park Assist Sensors and Blind Spot Detection Sensors. In total, this month's release includes 59 Sensors, Switches, Actuators and Connectors as Standard® continues to add to its best-in-class coverage.

The company is also broadening its industry-leading turbocharger offering with 11 new numbers, represented by new Gasoline and Diesel Turbos along with Hoses, Oil Lines, Turbocharger Boost Solenoids and Turbo Speed Sensors. New Turbochargers for America's best-selling vehicle, The Ford F-Series are included in the release. Standard® TBC678 has been introduced for the 2015-2017 2.7L F-150, while part number TBC672 is now available for the 2015-2019 6.7L Diesel Super Duty.

In addition to ADAS-related components and Turbos, Standard's recent release includes Electronic Throttle Bodies, Ignition Coils, Variable Valve Timing Solenoids and Sprockets, TPMS Sensors and more.

Commenting on the news, John Herc, Vice President Engine Management Marketing, SMP, stated, "I am very proud of our Standard® Product Team, each and every month they are introducing expanded late model and aftermarket-exclusive applications. As Standard® provides the products and coverage our customers have asked for, our commitment to strategic product expansion adds real value to our distribution partners."

All new applications are listed in the eCatalog found at StandardBrand.com, and in electronic catalog providers.

About Standard:

Standard® offers a full line of premium automotive products for ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems including diesel, turbochargers, TPMS, VVT, ADAS and Blue Streak® heavier-duty ignition coils. The Standard® line provides unmatched coverage for all import and domestic vehicle applications. For additional information, contact an SMP® sales representative or visit StandardBrand.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit smpcorp.com.

Standard Brand logo (PRNewsfoto/Standard Motor Products, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Standard Motor Products, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.