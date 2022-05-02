Blue Ridge Bank Expands Middle Market Banking Effort

RICHMOND, Va., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), the national bank subsidiary of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE American: BRBS), today announced the establishment of its middle market banking division. This effort entails the buildout of commercial banking teams in attractive MSA's in the Mid Atlantic and Southeast.

The division is led by C. Douglass Riddle, Executive Vice President, Managing Director of Corporate and Middle Market Banking, who is a member of the Bank's leadership team and based in the Triangle market. He recently joined the Bank and brings 34 years of experience in commercial banking. Riddle most recently served as Senior Vice President and Commercial Banking Executive for Fifth Third Bank, where he led Middle Market Banking in Eastern/Central North Carolina and Virginia. Doug held various roles at Fifth Third, Wells Fargo and predecessor banks over the span of his commercial banking career.

"Doug is the ideal leader for us to expand our efforts in the middle market space," said Brian K. Plum, Chief Executive Officer of the Bank. "We look for leaders with integrity, an entrepreneurial spirit, and a passion for service to customers and teammates. Doug brings those attributes in abundance. He provides a solid foundation on which to build and capitalize on significant opportunities in our current and future markets."

"To successfully launch this division, we are focused on hiring the right people in the right markets who can provide exceptional service and focus on the needs of businesses to help them grow and succeed," said Doug Riddle, Executive Vice President, Managing Director of Corporate and Middle Market Banking. in addition to Doug, the bank has added the following commercial bankers that will help lead this effort to serve operating companies with revenues of $15 million and greater.

Robert A. Wilber is the Managing Director of Middle Market Banking for the Charlotte market and joins the Bank after serving as SVP, Middle Market Banking for First Horizon Bank. Bob has 16 years of experience in commercial banking including roles at SunTrust and First Citizens and will lead a team of bankers to join him to serve this dynamic market.

Dale C. Schuurman joins as Managing Director of Middle Market banking for Hampton Roads and brings 21 years of experience in multiple commercial banking roles. Prior to joining the Bank, he was Vice President with JP Morgan Chase & Co. Dale will lead a team of bankers to expand the Bank's presence in Hampton Roads.

Joining Dale in Hampton Roads as a Relationship Manager is Paul A. Buckley. Paul brings 18 years of experience in a variety of business and commercial banking roles. He most recently served as Senior Business Banking Team Leader with Atlantic Union in Norfolk, Virginia where he focused on leading business banking teams in three markets.

Todd J. Eagle joins as Senior Portfolio Manager and brings 30-years of experience in middle market and corporate banking roles. Prior to joining the Bank, Todd worked for several large financial institutions to include Fifth Third, PNC and Wells Fargo where he held roles in credit administration, and relationship management.

Andrea C. Stover has also been named Senior Portfolio Manager for the group. She joined the Bank in 2018 and has 26 years of experience in credit and portfolio management. Prior to this role, Andrea was SVP in Participations and Syndications for the Bank and has worked for several other banks in credit and underwriting roles.

Alex H. Mara is a Portfolio Manager for the team and joined the Bank in 2021. He will work with Andrea and Todd to provide support for team in both underwriting and portfolio management.

"When done well, the commercial banking business is all about relationships and providing advice, capital and tools that will benefit our clients and help them build, manage, and grow their businesses. The team we have recruited has done this their whole careers and I am excited that they have chosen to join me at Blue Ridge Bank. We will continue to add to our team in these and other markets," said Riddle.

The Bank was named the "Best Small Bank in Virginia" in Newsweek's ranking of America's Best Banks 2022. Newsweek's ranking recognizes the financial institutions that best serve their customers' needs in each state. Additionally, the Bank recently received a 5-star rating from Bauer Financial, the nation's leading independent bank rating firm. The 5-star rating denotes a "Superior" rating.

About Blue Ridge Bank, N.A.

Blue Ridge Bank, N.A., is the wholly owned banking subsidiary of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, Blue Ridge Bank provides a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, insurance, card payments, wholesale and retail mortgage lending, and government-guaranteed lending. Blue Ridge also provides investment and wealth management services and management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning, and trust administration. Visit www.mybrb.bank for more information.

