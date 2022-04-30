AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

TORONTO, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") today announced that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 29, 2022, each of the 12 nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 21, 2022, were elected as directors of Agnico Eagle.
Detailed results of the vote are set out below:
Nominee
Votes For
Votes
Total Votes
Percentage
Percentage
Leona Aglukkaq
321,210,494
2,156,401
323,366,895
99.33%
0.67%
Ammar Al-Joundi
322,087,020
1,279,875
323,366,895
99.60%
0.40%
Sean Boyd
286,047,557
37,319,338
323,366,895
88.46%
11.54%
Martine A. Celej
287,100,262
36,266,633
323,366,895
88.78%
11.22%
Robert J. Gemmell
273,396,372
49,970,524
323,366,895
84.55%
15.45%
Jonathan Gill
314,060,333
9,306,562
323,366,895
97.12%
2.88%
Peter Grosskopf
311,362,240
12,004,655
323,366,895
96.29%
3.71%
Elizabeth Lewis-Gray
314,533,666
8,833,229
323,366,895
97.27%
2.73%
Deborah McCombe
322,826,938
539,957
323,366,895
99.83%
0.17%
Jeffrey Parr
311,508,266
11,858,629
323,366,895
96.33%
3.67%
J. Merfyn Roberts
316,358,848
7,008,047
323,366,895
97.83%
2.17%
Jamie C. Sokalsky
285,284,510
38,082,385
323,366,895
88.22%
11.78%
Biographical information on all directors is available at www.agnicoeagle.com.
Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company, producing precious metals from operations in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States and Colombia. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.
