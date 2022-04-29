National Press Club To Host World Press Freedom Day Activities May 3

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

News Advisory:

Event: Digital event with panel to discuss World Press Freedom 2022 coming from the studios

of the National Press Club. The webcast will be available at this address:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wl_m8bkPNOA



When: 10a.m.-11:30a.m. (Eastern)



Who: -- Jen Judson, 115th President of the National Press Club and Land Warfare Reporter for Defense News;

-- Jason Rezaian, Washington Post Global Opinions writer. Author of the book: "Prisoner" and producer of the popular podcast "544 Days" on Spotify;

-- Kathy Kiely, Lee Hills Professor of Press Freedom Studies at the University of Missouri and former reporter for USA Today;

-- Bill McCarren, Executive Director of the National Press Club and board member of Reporters Without Borders US.

-- Zaki Daryabi, Publisher of Etilaatroz, an independent Afghan news organization



DETAILS:

The panel will discuss significant developments in press freedom during the past year focusing cases where the National Press Club is particularly involved including: Austin Tice and Emilio Gutierrez-Soto. There will be special emphasis on some of the most dangerous places in the world for working journalist including: Ukraine, Mexico, Afghanistan and China. Daryabi will join the panel to discuss Afghanistan and there may be other special guests. In 2011, the only year when World Press Freedom Day was based in the United States, the activities and events were hosted at the National Press Club.

Editors Note: Daryabi fled Afghanistan last fall and was briefly in Dubai before settling in Maryland. He and his team continue to produce daily editions of Etilaatroz from remote locations. On World Press Freedom Day, the Press Club has invited him to do his work from the Club itself and he will be onsite working when not on the panel.

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization and is a strong voice for press freedom in the United States and around the world.



