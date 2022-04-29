Lupus Foundation of America Rallies Communities to Make Lupus Visible for Lupus Awareness Month

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lupus Foundation of America is leading the effort to Make Lupus Visible throughout the month of May for Lupus Awareness Month as it rallies communities across the country to raise awareness of lupus and funds to support lupus research, education programs and support services.

Lupus is an unpredictable and misunderstood autoimmune disease that ravages different parts of the body, causing the immune system to attack healthy tissue instead of fighting infections. It is difficult to diagnose, hard to live with and a challenge to treat. Many of the debilitating symptoms and impacts of lupus can't be seen - from extreme fatigue and excruciating joint pain to impacts on the organs like the kidneys, heart and lungs. Because many of these symptoms aren't visible, it can often leave those living with lupus feeling misunderstood and isolated.

Throughout the month of May, the Lupus Foundation of America will be shining light on some of the invisible impacts of lupus including symptoms and diagnosis, the impact of lupus on the body and quality of life, as well as the importance of research and clinical trials. There are many ways to get involved and Make Lupus Visible throughout May:

Raise awareness of lupus by sharing facts and resources using the Lupus Foundation of America's awareness toolkit . using the Lupus Foundation of America's

Celebrate World Lupus Day on May 10 by wearing purple , whether it's your favorite purple clothing item or accessory, and share with friends and family why raising lupus awareness is important to you. , whether it's your favorite purple clothing item or accessory, and share with friends and family why raising lupus awareness is important to you.

Host a fundraiser or start a Facebook fundraiser , and invite your community to support the fight against lupus no matter where they live. , and invite your community to support the fight against lupus no matter where they live.

Donate to support lupus research, education programs and support services.

"With the support of the lupus community, including lupus warriors, friends and family members, health care professionals and partners, we will Make Lupus Visible throughout the month of May, raising awareness of this devastating and life changing disease," said Stevan W. Gibson, president and CEO, Lupus Foundation of America. "We encourage everybody to share facts and information about lupus to increase awareness, helping to reduce time to diagnosis while increasing the understanding and compassion for those living with lupus."

Thank you to our sponsors for supporting key awareness topics during the month of May – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals for our focus on the impact of lupus on the body; Exagen for supporting our focus on symptoms and diagnosis; and GSK for supporting our focus on research and treatments. For more information on Lupus Awareness Month and how to get involved, visit www.lupus.org/lam .

About Lupus

About the Lupus Foundation of America

The Lupus Foundation of America is the national force devoted to solving the mystery of lupus , one of the world's cruelest, most unpredictable and devastating diseases, while giving caring support to those who suffer from its brutal impact. Through a comprehensive program of research, education, and advocacy, we lead the fight to improve the quality of life for all people affected by lupus. Learn more about the Lupus Foundation of America at lupus.org .

