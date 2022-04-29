InventHelp Inventor Develops Kit to Treat Nail Bed Problems (LAX-1405)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to help heal fungal infections within toenail beds or fingernail beds while at home," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so I invented THE GENESIS. My design could eliminate the time and hassle of traveling to a dermatologist or podiatrist."

The patent-pending invention provides a means to treat nail bed problems associated with fungal nail infections. In doing so, it offers an alternative to expensive oral or topical medications. As a result, it helps to relieve redness, swelling and pain of the nail bed. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who experience various skin issues involving the nail bed. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LAX-1405, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

