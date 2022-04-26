Unique platinum coins to be used at Wimbledon to mark Jubilee celebrations and Centre Court tennis centenary

LONDON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unique set of platinum coins will be used in the Ladies' and Gentlemen's singles finals coin toss for the first time – commemorating both Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and the centenary of Centre Court

In the year of Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, the coins to be used in the Wimbledon Ladies' and Gentlemen's singles finals coin toss will be made of platinum for the first time in The Championships' history. The coins are being presented to The Championships by the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC).

Made of 70 g pure platinum – each gram representing a year of service from Her Majesty – the coins have been specially designed to commemorate both Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and the centenary of Wimbledon's Centre Court at the All England Club's Church Road Grounds.

The obverse, 'heads', side of each coin carries the official emblem of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and has been inspired by the themes of service, endurance and strength. The design incorporates a quotation from Her Majesty's famous speech made on her 21st birthday on 21 April 1947, 'my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service', as well as an oak leaf motif inspired by the Royal Badge of the House of Windsor.

The reverse, 'tails', side of each coin is inscribed with the famous Wimbledon Roundel, as well as its centenary mark, specially designed for use in Centre Court's centenary year. The Centre Court allusion continues with the use of the inspirational Rudyard Kipling quote, 'If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster and treat those two impostors just the same'; words that are famously inscribed above the players' entrance to Centre Court.

Commenting on the platinum coins, All England Club Chairman, Ian Hewitt, said:

"We are enormously grateful to the World Platinum Investment Council for these bespoke platinum coins, which not only honour Her Majesty the Queen, but also highlight the significance of Centre Court in its milestone centenary year at our Church Road Grounds. This wonderful symbolic gesture will add a special element to proceedings this year at The Championships, in a year of double celebration."

Paul Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, WPIC, said:

"As a global market authority on platinum investment, we are delighted to be able to showcase platinum in this way. It is, of course, the pre-eminent precious metal chosen to symbolise a 70th anniversary, a fitting tribute for the most important and memorable of occasions. Beyond that, platinum serves our planet by improving air quality and paving the way for hydrogen, particularly green hydrogen, the next generation, zero-emissions fuel – and its associated uses."

The coins have been designed by bespoke jeweller Heirloom London in collaboration with the All England Club. They will be produced in England by Heirloom London, using a combination of modern technology and traditional hand-engraving techniques.

Coin design

Designs for the platinum coins to be used at this year’s Wimbledon Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s singles finals coin toss. Credit: Heirloom London and AELTC (PRNewswire)

Platinum's role in global decarbonisation

Platinum is the metal that is unlocking the global hydrogen economy, with hydrogen poised to become a mainstream, sustainable fuel which will play a central role in decarbonisation; over 30 countries already have road maps or strategy documents setting out their intentions in this regard.

Due to its unique catalytic properties, platinum is fundamental to the technology that enables the hydrogen economy; it is used in the production of green hydrogen from wind or solar power and in fuel cells for zero-emission fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

About the Platinum Toss Coins

Minimum weight: 70 g (2¼ Troy Ounces)

Purity: 95 per cent fine platinum

Dimensions: approximately 43mm x 3mm

Ladies' singles final toss coin inscription: The Championships 2022 Ladies' Singles Final Saturday 9 July

Gentlemen's singles final toss coin inscription: The Championships 2022 Gentlemen's Singles Final Sunday 10 July

About platinum

Thirty times rarer than gold, around 76 per cent of the world's reserves of platinum are located in South Africa.

Platinum has a unique combination of physical and chemical properties. Its high melting point, high density, ultra-stability and extreme non-corrosiveness make it crucial to many industrial and manufacturing processes, yet it is used to fabricate the finest jewellery in the world. Platinum is the precious metal chosen to symbolise a 70th anniversary.

Platinum is also an investment asset that reflects its value across the demand spectrum from industrial to precious metal. It is included in investment portfolios via physical bars and coins, on-line bullion accounts, physically-backed exchanged traded funds and through futures contracts.

One of platinum's most important uses is as a catalyst – the presence of even a small molecule can speed up chemical reactions, reducing process energy needs and improving yields. Platinum enabled the first-ever autocatalysts in the 1970s and to this day it remains a key component in vehicle emissions control; predominately in diesel autocatalysts in both light and heavy-duty vehicles.

