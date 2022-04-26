Udacity Digital Transformation Suite Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Enterprises can now quickly procure and deploy Udacity's powerful talent transformation solution across their organization in AWS Marketplace

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Udacity , the digital talent transformation platform, today announced its availability in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog that customers can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services to build solutions and run their businesses on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The launch of Udacity's Digital Transformation Suite will help drive talent transformation for all AWS customers and prepare organizations and their employees for the workplace of the future.

Udacity (PRNewswire)

"We are in the middle of a massive and generational shift to cloud technologies. One of the limiting factors in this transformation is the critical lack of availability in highly skilled cloud talent," said Gabriel Dalporto, CEO of Udacity. "That's what Udacity brings to the AWS Marketplace - the ability for companies to transform their legacy workforces into job-ready cloud professionals, capable of powering their cloud transformations. This goes far beyond what you get from a certification program."

The entire Udacity Digital Transformation Suite is available. AWS customers can use their existing AWS credits to procure Udacity in AWS Marketplace. Udacity's global, online talent transformation platform focuses on in-demand digital technologies, mentor support, and project-based learning taught by industry experts. Programs include real world content for job-ready competencies in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data science, autonomous systems, cloud computing, among other disciplines.

The listing in AWS Marketplace builds on a 2021 AWS AI & ML Scholarship Program in which Udacity, AWS and Intel awarded 2,000 scholarships to students from underrepresented and underserved communities learn foundational ML concepts for a career in one of today's hottest and fastest-growing fields. Later that same year, Udacity and AWS collaborated to offer the AWS Machine Learning Scholarship Program , which offered 425 more scholarships to women and other underrepresented groups.

Udacity and AWS combined create an all-encompassing solution for enterprises. Udacity has driven talent transformation through content partnerships, Nanodegree programs, and societal impact via scholarships, and is now further extending its market leadership by launching in AWS Marketplace.

Udacity and AWS are providing a complete cloud services and cloud management portfolio that will give enterprise customers fast, flexible access to the cloud. Learn more about Udacity in AWS Marketplace here .

About Udacity

Udacity changes lives, businesses, and nations through radical talent transformation in digital technologies. Udacity's global, online talent transformation platform focuses on in-demand digital technologies, mentor support, and project-based learning taught by industry experts. Programs include real world content for job-ready competencies in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, autonomous systems, cloud computing, among other disciplines. Udacity has more than 100 enterprise customers including Airbus, Bertelsmann, BNP Paribas, Leidos, Mazda, and the United States Air Force. Udacity collaborates with more than 200 global industry partners including Google, Mercedes-Benz, and NVIDIA to power technical education. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., the private company has operations in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Germany, India, and the United Arab Emirates. Udacity has raised $163 million in funding to date from investors including Bertelsmann, Andreessen Horowitz, Charles River Ventures, and Drive Capital. For more information, please visit www.udacity.com .

