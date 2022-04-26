Tomahawk Robotics Expands Global Coverage to Europe and Australasia Markets

MELBOURNE, Fla., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomahawk Robotics, the leading innovator of common control solutions, is proud to announce that they have expanded their offering of Kinesis software and tactical products to the global market. The rapid growth of Tomahawk Robotics' customer base both within the United States and internationally has been driven by its passion to deliver cutting-edge technology to end-users to reduce physical and cognitive burdens for warfighters and elevate the capabilities of their currently fielded unmanned systems through networking and AI.

Tomahawk Robotics' KxM Edge Processor AI-Enhanced Powered Network Hub and MxC-Mini Datalink (PRNewswire)

Tomahawk Robotics is proud to announce that they have expanded their offering of Kinesis to the global market.

When discussing the company's growth, International Business Development Manager Jack Humphrey said, "Our success lies not only in our technology, but also in our values-driven approach to relationships with both resellers and customers. Building on existing relationships, we have sought to strengthen partnerships with trusted resellers in countries including the U.K., France, Australia, and Poland, and to engage with law enforcement, government, and military organizations. We have also actively expanded our presence across Europe through new relationships and emerging partnerships.­"

Tomahawk Robotics continues to grow throughout Australasia, building a relationship with a trusted in-country partner to deliver support to the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

As well as commercial growth, Tomahawk Robotics aggressively pursues innovation to push the boundaries on tactical networking in an increasingly digital battlespace. In the U.K., the company's research and development is positioned to form part of the strategic defense frameworks surrounding unmanned systems in 2022 and onwards.

About Tomahawk Robotics

Tomahawk Robotics is the leading innovator of common control solutions that transform how humans and unmanned systems work together to make the world more safe and secure. From the battlefield to remote industrial sites, our products and technology safeguard users working under the most extreme and stressful conditions. Designed from the ground up with the user in mind, Kinesis is the only multi-domain, cross-architecture, AI-enabled control system that unlocks intuitive interaction with remote environments from across the room or around the world.

Learn more at https://www.tomahawkrobotics.com

Media Contact: Sales.team@tomahawkrobotics.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tomahawk Robotics