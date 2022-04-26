T3 MICRO, A LUXURY HAIR TOOLS BRAND, REIMAGINES BLOW DRYING WITH AIR TECHNOLOGY THAT'S BETTER FOR YOUR HAIR

T3 Micro Launches the T3 AireLuxe Blow Dryer with RapidAire IQ+ Technology that delivers 128% wider airflow for faster drying, and 60% more moisture retention for less damage.

VENICE, Calif. , April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T3 Micro, the leading developer and marketer of luxury hair tools, has unveiled its newest beauty innovation: the T3 AireLuxe hair dryer featuring RapidAire IQ+ Technology. This smart, custom-designed technology allows for wider airflow, minimizing dry time and retaining moisture to protect hair health. The AireLuxe hair dryer's smart microchip ensures temperature accuracy as it digitally controls five heat settings and three speeds, for a total of 15 different styling combinations tailored to all hair types and textures.

This lightweight hair dryer minimizes dry time, eliminates frizz, reduces damage, and protects hair's natural moisture for the cost of $199.

A T3 consumer survey revealed that 90% were able to cut their dry time by 20 minutes and over 80% reported they were able to cut their dry time in half, experiencing improved hair after seven days. Further findings showed that the redesigned airflow, which is 128% wider than that of other leading premium hair dryers, reduces dry time while preserving 60% more of hair's natural hydration.

"T3 spent two years listening to consumer feedback, ensuring that we delivered a superior drying experience that reduces dry time while helping to protect hair against damage" said Jade Simmons, T3 Sr. Director of Brand and Product Marketing. "The custom design coupled with our innovative RapidAire IQ+ technology optimize airflow, emitting a wide, gentle air stream that cuts dry time in half while respecting delicate strands and helping to preserve 60% more of hair's natural moisture."

The dryer features a powerful ion generator that emits 10 million negative ions per second to smooth the hair cuticle, reduce frizz and impart shine. An updated user interface features digital switches and LED lights that display heat and speed settings, a Lock-In Cool Shot button and a Volume Boost switch that deactivates the negative ions to preserve natural texture at the roots and boost volume. The dryer includes two attachments: the narrow Styling Concentrator and the wide sized Dryer Concentrator for prep.

Additionally, the compatible T3 SoftTouch 3 Diffuser, available at $30 for purchase separately, is designed to volumize, and define curls and waves while eliminating frizz and flyaways. T3 is also launching a Smoothing Comb attachment designed specifically for styling thick, coarse, coily hair. Sold separately for $30, this innovative hair dryer attachment delivers a detailed element of personalization to transform the styling experience for millions of consumers.

In 2003, part tech start-up, part beauty venture, T3 set out to reinvent hair styling by pioneering a new kind of hair tools: technology-forward, fast-working, designed with high performance and better results in mind. Since then, T3 has become one of the leading brands in the premium hair tools category, synonymous with advanced heat styling technologies, exceptional results, and always-beautiful, healthy hair. A winner of many industry awards, T3 exists to offer a better, smarter, easier way to style by demystifying the styling routine and putting women in control, empowering them to look and feel their best.

