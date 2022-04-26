Synamedia taps Amazon Web Services for next phase of its VIVID portfolio evolution

Synamedia expands the flexibility and portability of VIVID Video Workflows using Amazon Web Services

LAS VEGAS, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (NAB Booth W10113) - Synamedia, one of the world's largest independent video software providers, today announced it has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud provider to host its VIVID Software-Defined Workflows. As video service providers' journey to the cloud continues to accelerate, flexible and portable cloud-based video workflows become an even more critical part of their transformation. The combination of Synamedia's technologies and AWS's reliable and secure cloud services allows customers to execute their cloud strategy with a faster time to market and open doors to new revenue-generating use cases by keeping total cost of ownership low.

Service providers can activate Synamedia's pre-integrated video workflows such as VIVID PowerVu Distribution, VIVID Low-Latency Streaming, VIVID Compression and more using AWS services. In addition, the AWS Partner Network (APN) allows Synamedia to offer its customers a cost-effective consumption-based business model lowering the barriers of entry to impressive new video consumption experiences.

"As cloud migrations continue to take new shapes and forms, video service providers are looking for new ways to bring in measurable return on investments," said Julien Signes, EVP and General Manager, Video Network, Synamedia. "They are demanding agility and lowered barriers of entry to enable new use cases – we make this a reality due to our infrastructure strategy. With AWS, we're broadening the feature set of VIVID to embrace more workflows, with new levels of scalability that meet the needs of customers around the world. Simply put, we're empowering the streaming era in part by teaming with best-of-breed providers."

"We're proud to continue supporting Synamedia as they develop cloud-based solutions that enable their customers to deliver world-class video experiences," said Vittorio Sanvito, Director, EMEA Partner Development, Amazon Web Services. "By using AWS's reliable, flexible, and secure cloud services to underpin Synamedia's VIVID video workflows, customers can access innovative, industry-leading features delivered through a single platform."

Synamedia's video network portfolio powers premium quality broadcast and broadband video for more than 1,000 operators worldwide and 100 million daily viewers. Its video distribution, processing and delivery services and solutions create compelling live multi-screen experiences, enable software-defined video processing and unify operations. The award-winning portfolio also touts cloud-native portable video workflows, converged broadcast and broadband end-to-end ATSC 3.0 offering and low latency solutions for live video. Its virtualized Digital Content Manager (DCM) features live transcoding to multiple bit rates and formats, scalable video functions and best-in-class video quality all aimed to deliver infinite entertainment.

