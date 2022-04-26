Soaring Sales for The Loupe, A Fine Jewelry Store in The North Loop

MINNEAPOLIS, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Loupe, curators of fine jewelry, expect to see more record growth. In 2021, The Loupe saw a 100% increase in retail sales over the prior year. The Loupe, located inside MartinPatrick3, in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis, quietly launched as an incubator concept for JB Hudson Jewelers. In April of 2021, JB Hudson Jewelers was sold to Gunderson's Jewelers, and The Loupe became an independent and privately owned company, now led by Kiki McMillan. "We had a strong performance in 2021, and I see that momentum continuing," said Kiki McMillan, The Loupe's CEO and Creative Director.

The Loupe's success resides in its strategy, which caters to the important, and new way people are wearing jewelry. The Loupe's collections are designed to resonate in every aspect of daily life - the places you go, and the life you live. Gone are the days when jewelry is worn only on special occasions. The Loupe specializes in curating fine artisanal jewelry for women and the rapidly growing demand for men, bringing the influences and creative energies of each coast and beyond. Their ever-changing collections celebrate design, innovation, artistry, and storytelling. "We believe jewelry at its finest should tell the story of you," said McMillan.

Self-purchasing has been a key sales driver, and aside from the winter holiday months, sales have been very consistent month-over-month. "We see many of our customers stopping in more frequently, looking to add to their personal style. Our jewelry is so versatile and can be easily layered with existing or new pieces, and its rewarding to help our clients creatively pull looks together," said Dee Hewitt, Chief Operating Officer. "For many of our collection lines, we saw 200% – 500% increases, as more customers return to buy additional items, and also bring friends."

While their brick and mortar business continues to experience growth, The Loupe has also invested in its online presence, relaunching their website, www.theloupempls.com . "Some of our customers don't reside in Minneapolis or discovered our store while traveling. We want to offer our existing and potential customers the flexibility and convenience of shopping our curated collections online," said Hewitt.

The Loupe is currently working on additional opportunities to introduce their brand to new customers and markets.

About The Loupe

NYC-based Kiki McMillan partnered with Los Angeles-based Dee Hewitt to combine and leverage their experience in the fashion and fine jewelry industries. Together with their love for designer jewelry brands, they bring the edge and energy from their respective coasts to the heart of the Midwest. The collections are deliriously elegant, sometimes avant-garde, unexpected, and always refined.

