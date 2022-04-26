SMART CUPS AND IFF COLLABORATE FOR MULTI-YEAR DEAL

New Products in the Health and Wellness Space will be Released This Year as Part of the Collaboration

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Cups, the sustainability-driven technology company with a mission to provide a mindful path forward for the beverage industry and beyond, announced today their multi-year deal with IFF, an industry leader in food, beverage, scent, health and biosciences. Smart Cups will further expand the foundational platform of its Smart Cups TechnologyTM, which is anchored on the printing platform developed through IFF's acquisition of The Additive Advantage in 2019. The collaboration, led and managed through IFF's Integrated Solutions group, will enable the creation of several lines of innovative and sustainable consumer products, beginning in the health and wellness space.

"We're excited to combine IFF's expansive ingredient portfolio with Smart Cups Technology and Smart Cups' manufacturing capability under IFF's new Integrated Solutions group," said Auroni Majumdar, VP Strategy and Business Development, Integrated Solutions.

"Smart Cups is continually innovating new products, which is why we are excited to collaborate with IFF to access their unparalleled and expansive portfolio of ingredients, which will be used to enhance existing product lines and incorporated into the development process for new products," said Chris Kanik, Founder and CEO of Smart Cups. "By working with IFF, our applications have the ability to help each company reach their eco-forward goals. Smart Cups Technology allows for a true revolutionary new standard of environmentally conscious products that will usher in a brighter and more sustainable future for everyone."

In addition to incorporating IFF ingredients into the development process for new products, Smart Cups will also utilize IFF ingredients to enhance their current product line of energy drinks and caffeine-free Refreshers, which are produced by Smart Cups Technology a patented delivery system based on proprietary printing technology which allows the printing of ingredients on any surface. The technology allows Smart Cups to print drink ingredients onto the inside of cups and containers, eliminating the need to ship liquids. The inherent waterless nature of Smart Cups Technology significantly reduces the resources needed to transport products from the manufacturer to the consumer, which can offer a significant reduction of carbon footprint across a multitude of industries.

"IFF has always been at the forefront of innovative technology. By gaining exclusive access to Smart Cups' manufacturing technology and this collaboration, we will focus on the development of new innovative print products that will help lead the future of sustainability, manufacturing, and enable new product formats for consumer packaged goods," said Dr. Gregory Yep, Executive Vice President, Chief Global Scientific & Sustainability Officer at IFF. "This collaboration highlights our continuing R&D tech expansion as well as our commitment to sustainability."

Currently, the collaboration is focused on products within the health and wellness industry. The products, which are currently in development, are expected to be released in 2022.

About Smart Cups

Smart Cups is a sustainability-driven technology company with a mission to provide a mindful path forward for the beverage industry and beyond. Having created the world's first printed beverage, an energy drink, Smart Cups eliminates the need to bottle and ship liquids, which, in turn, significantly reduces our carbon footprint. With the unique ability to print ingredients on any type of surface, Smart Cups' technology can be easily implemented across a myriad of industries—offering an eco-forward approach. Founded by Chris Kanik, the Southern California-based company is revolutionizing the beverage industry by disrupting the way products are manufactured, packaged, shipped and consumed. Smart Cups aims to give every customer the tools they need to drink healthier, happier, eco-friendly and more conveniently, as well as bringing better beverages to their customers through their revolutionary technology. Most recently, Smart Cups was honored by TIME Magazine, receiving high recognition for their proprietary technology with a Special Mention in TIME's 2021 Best Inventions.

About IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosciences and scent, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

