ROSEWOOD HOTELS & RESORTS® RECOGNIZED BY THE FORBES TRAVEL GUIDE 2022 STAR RATINGS

Rosewood has been honored among the world's best luxury hospitality brands with eleven properties and three spas earning five-star ratings

HONG KONG, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts was recognized by the Forbes Travel Guide 2022 Star Ratings, the esteemed global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas. Within the collection, a record twenty-two properties, nine spas, and five restaurants have been honored on the prestigious list, with eleven properties and three spas earning Five-Star rankings. Each year, Forbes Travel Guide's team of professional inspectors travel the world to anonymously visit and evaluate hotels, restaurants, and spas based on 900 rigorous criteria, awarding top honors to properties that excel across the board. Recognition from Forbes Travel Guide continues to be an industry benchmark and one of the most trusted accolades by consumers.

Rosewood properties awarded on the 2022 list include:

Five-Star Ratings:

Four-Star Ratings:

Recommended Rating:

The Forbes Travel Guide 2022 Star Ratings acknowledge multiple honorees within the Rosewood brand that have had a continued presence in the program, along with an exciting new addition to the Five-Star list. These awards include Rosewood Hotel Georgia's tenth consecutive Five-Star Rating; Rosewood Sand Hill's and Rosewood Mayakoba's eighth consecutive Five-Star Ratings; Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort's seventh consecutive Five-Star Rating; Rosewood Beijing's fifth consecutive Five-Star Rating; Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel's and Rosewood San Miguel de Allende's fourth consecutive Five-Star Ratings and the third consecutive Five-Star Ratings for Rosewood Hong Kong, Rosewood London and Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco. This year also celebrates Rosewood Miramar Beach's Five-Star Rating and the third and sixth uninterrupted years that Rosewood Miramar Beach's and Rosewood Mayakoba's Sense, A Rosewood Spas received Five-Star Ratings, respectively. Rosewood Hotels & Resorts' recognition in the prestigious Star Rating awards is the latest testament to the brand's commitment to providing guests with exceptional levels of service paired with unique experiences in inspiring environments across the globe, all made possible by Rosewood's team of dedicated associates.

"We are so honored to see a record number of our distinctive hotels, resorts, spas and restaurants recognized by the trusted professionals at Forbes Travel Guide," said Radha Arora, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts President & Co- Chief Development Officer. "Travel and hospitality are more meaningful now than ever before, as people around the world continue to realize the profound value and impact of connecting with new communities. Our A Sense of Place® philosophy is guided by our passionate associates who are committed to facilitating these enriching connections and journeys through meticulous attention to detail and the highest level of care. We are forever grateful to them, for they make these moments of recognition possible."

Along with the hotels and resorts recognized, eleven spas and four restaurants were distinguished by Forbes Travel Guide, including:

Five-Star Ratings:

Four-Star Ratings:

Recommended Rating:

The winning properties, restaurants and spas are showcased on https://www.forbestravelguide.com/. For a detailed explanation of how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star Ratings, visit https://www.forbestravelguide.com/about.

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® manages 29 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences in 17 countries, with 24 new properties under development. Each Rosewood property embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Hong Kong and Rosewood São Paulo. For those who wish to stay a little longer, Rosewood Residences offer a distinct opportunity for the ownership or rental of properties co-located with a Rosewood hotel or resort and of standalone for-sale residences. Rosewood Residences are defined by the brand's commitment to Enriched Living through thoughtful details and experiences that enhance the quality of life while evoking a sense of discovery and inspiration.

For more information, please visit rosewoodhotels.com

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best luxury experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com .

