Prime Data Centers Wins Datacloud Global Awards' Excellence in Data Centre Americas Award 2022

California, US-based Data Center Developer Earns Top Honors at Industry's Most Prominent Event

MONACO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Data Centers, a wholesale data center developer and operator, is proud to announce the company is the 2022 recipient of Datacloud Global Awards' Excellence in Data Centre Americas Award. Prime accepted this honor during a black-tie awards ceremony held on Monday, April 25, during the Datacloud Global Conference in Monaco.

This prestigious award is part of the Excellence in Regional Data Centre Awards category, highlighting the top data center brands across four regions: Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Datacloud Global Awards are judged by a worldwide, independent, expert panel hailing from all corners of the telecoms sector.

"Winning this award proves our global influence is stronger than ever as we continue to expand rapidly across the ever-changing Americas region and beyond," said Nicholas Laag, CEO of Prime Data Centers. "As the digital landscape intensifies, our hyperscale, enterprise-focused campuses are critical to transformation and enabling next-gen technologies."

Nominees were considered based on three core components: innovation, effectiveness, and leadership. The judging panel also reviews customer satisfaction, consistency, and excellence in all aspects of data center construction and service delivery.

"Thank you to the Datacloud Global Congress and judges for this recognition and our team for carrying out Prime's mission of delivering superior, turnkey data center solutions and facilities where our customers need to be," adds Laag. "Expect to see much more from Prime in the coming months."

Prime Data Centers currently has facilities spanning the Silicon Valley, Sacramento, California region, and recently launched development on a massive 250MW campus in the Chicago market, intended for hyperscalers and large enterprises.

To learn more about Prime Data Centers, visit primedatacenters.com .

About Prime Data Centers

Prime Data Centers is a wholesale data center developer and operator with a global footprint. We excel at designing and delivering custom large-scale data center solutions for leading enterprise clients. Our core product portfolio ranges from 5MW+ data centers to hyperscale and can be build-to-suit, powered shell, or turnkey. We offer flexibility in our financial arrangements, from a standard lease, to sale/leaseback, to unique joint ventures.

