Porter Capital Corporation Forges Partnership with kathy ireland® Worldwide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Porter Capital Corporation , a leading provider of working capital solutions, is pleased to announce our partnership with kathy ireland® Worldwide . This collaboration brings together a lifestyle brand-building powerhouse with a world-class financial services provider to work jointly on financial and non-profit endeavors.

From left: Marc Porter, image courtesy of Porter Capital; Kathy Ireland, image courtesy of Jon Carrasco; John Cox Miller, image courtesy of Porter Capital. (PRNewswire)

"At Porter, we strive to partner with exceptional organizations that put people first when pursuing new business opportunities. Ms. Ireland, personally, and kathy ireland® Worldwide, as a company, work to do good and help other individuals and businesses succeed. We look forward to joining forces in this mission," said Marc Porter, CEO of Porter Capital.

"Marc Porter and his wonderful colleagues at Porter Capital, including John Cox Miller and Michelle Milhoan, are extraordinary leaders in the working capital sector, and are truly revolutionizing the licensing industry with this powerful new financial instrument. We are honored to forge this partnership with Porter to develop this strategic and flexible tool to empower licensors and intellectual property owners, and change the landscape of our industry … just in time for Licensing Expo! More details will be announced then, in conjunction with the most anticipated annual event in our industry," stated Ms. Ireland.

kathy ireland® Worldwide works continuously to find solutions for businesses and families, is reported by WWD (Women's Wear Daily) as the "highest ranking woman-owned licensing company in American history," and led by Ireland, sells over 17,000 distinct products, totaling billions of dollars each year. kathy ireland® Worldwide also owns and operates United States-based and international resorts and wedding venues and is ranked as the #15 most successful licensing company by License Global Magazine. As a resilient entrepreneur, Ireland also leads others through her Small Business Network, a collaboration of brands, each focused on growth and giving back through charitable contributions.

"As a mom, business mogul, and philanthropist, Ireland is an inspiration, and Porter Capital is honored to partner with her and the team at kathy ireland® Worldwide. Both of our organizations are family-focused, and we look forward to working together to support other entrepreneurs and growing companies with business guidance and financial solutions," said Michelle Milhoan, Vice President of Marketing at Porter Capital.

Porter Capital Corporation offers working capital solutions to companies across the country in a variety of industries and has been in business for over 30 years. During this time, Porter Capital has provided over $8 billion in funding and expanded to include a transportation division, Porter Freight Funding . From startups to large companies, Porter Capital can help companies expand, acquire other companies, or simply manage unexpected cash flow issues.

John Cox Miller, Porter Capital's Senior Vice President of Sales said, "It is clear how Kathy and her team have become one of the largest licensing companies in the world. Their vision, professionalism, character, and knowledge stand out on every call we have together, and I could not be more excited to partner with kathy ireland® Worldwide."

About Porter Capital Group

Porter Capital Corporation was founded in 1991 by brothers Marc and Donald Porter in Birmingham, AL. Porter offers working-capital solutions to businesses all over the country in a variety of industries. As a direct lender and factoring company, Porter Capital has provided over $8 billion in funding since its inception. Porter Capital offers Invoice Factoring and Asset Based Credit Lines up to $20 million. Since founding the company, Porter Capital has expanded to include a special transportation division known as Porter Freight Funding. The Porter businesses continue to grow by providing working-capital solutions, emphasizing personalized, dedicated customer service without sacrificing speed and efficiency. To know more about Porter Capital Corporation and how it can be a working capital solution provider for businesses, call 1-800-737-7344 or visit its official website, portercap.com.

About kathy ireland® Worldwide

Founded in 1993, kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW) celebrates individual style, communicated in the significance and fashion of every product. Their mission of ...solutions™... soluciones™ lives in each kiWW® offering, including: fashion for women, men (MIVI™ with co-founder Tommy Meharey) & children, intimate apparel, accessories, fine jewelry, weddings & resorts, skincare, cosmetics, furniture, lighting, flooring, decor, cookware (Friday Night and Sunday Dinner by Chef André Carthen), appliances for homes & offices all over the world, insurance, telemedicine, recovery centers, merchant services, fintech, investment strategies, real estate, hospitality, comfort care for pets, nutraceuticals, supplements, recreation & adventure designs for Camping World, led by Marcus Lemonis, resulting in a portfolio of ever expanding SKUs, entertainment, sports, publishing, film, television, music, artist & athlete management. Ms. Ireland's non-profit endeavors include serving as International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, Ambassador and Major Donor for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, Board Member for the NFLPI and WNBA Players Association, as well as the Madison Program at Princeton University.

