OutPatientPro Signs Integration Agreement with PREFCards

IRVINE, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OutPatientPro™, an Irvine, California medical SaaS company specializing in the ambulatory surgical space, has come to terms on an integration agreement with PREFCards™ that will provide OutPatientPro Inventory platform clients embedded access to the PREFCards proprietary, state-of-the-art preference card platform.

OutPatientPro.com signs integration deal with PrefCARDS for access to proprietary PrefCARDS technology

"When we formally launch our inventory solution in the next few weeks, we want to make sure that our clients have access to the best technology, without suffering the tedium of siloed platforms," said William Neugebauer, CEO of OutPatientPro. "Providers in the outpatient community desire integrated solutions which will drive costs down for their software needs, while reducing wasted labor hours; this is a step in that direction."

For PREFCards, a Las Vegas-based SaaS provider of preference card applications for hospitals and surgery centers, the collaborative integration provides the next step forward on how they would like to provide access to their product.

"Since launching our platform two years ago, we have seen amazing feedback from our clients and this is a business model we hope to employ moving forward," said Chad Ramos, CEO of PREFCards. "I think it's important for healthcare applications in the acute care and ambulatory space to see that cooperation benefits the end-user, so we are very excited to collaborate with OutPatientPro," he added.

OutPatientPro is officially debuting at the ASCA Convention in Dallas the week of April 25. The company is providing a full suite of products specifically tailored to the ambulatory and office-based lab space with cost-effective and easy-to-use applications.

"When developing the company, the common concern we've been hearing for years from providers is they want cloud-based applications that are inexpensive, easy-to-use and, preferably, consolidated under one platform. That is what we have designed," Neugebauer said

"With all of our customer service domestically-based, we believe we can improve the experience of SaaS solutions so it is more user-friendly and cost-effective," he added.

Media Contact:

Gary Wilens

media@outpatientpro.com

Ph: 949.510.4279

View original content:

SOURCE OutPatientPro