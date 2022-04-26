New Study from Maven Clinic Reveals Missing Pieces in Fertility Support to Mark National Infertility Awareness Week

Study Finds that 4 in 5 Experience Fertility Anxiety Amidst Sea of Misinformation and a Dearth of Reliable Sources

NEW YORK , April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven Clinic , the world's largest virtual clinic for women's and family health, today released findings from a study exploring women's perceptions of their fertility and what influences their beliefs about their ability to become pregnant. The study — which captured the sentiment of 1,500 women ages 28-38 living in five large U.S. cities — sheds light on the factors contributing to women's emotional wellbeing as they consider starting a family and what the healthcare and benefits industries can do to better educate and empower patients on their fertility and family-building journeys.

(PRNewsfoto/Maven) (PRNewswire)

The findings come during National Infertility Awareness Week and as fertility benefits have become an increasingly important tool for employers to attract and retain talent. According to research conducted by Maven and Great Place to Work in 2021, 75% of companies that are considered "Best Workplaces for Parents" offer fertility support programs and 1 in 3 of those companies are planning to further expand fertility benefits this year.

Maven's Fertility and Family-Building program supports female, male and non-binary patients as they plan and grow their families. While male and female factors contribute equally to infertility, this survey was designed to focus on the unique experiences and perceptions of women. Key takeaways from the study include:

At least 3 in 4 women believe more than three falsehoods about their fertility — these range from perceptions of how long-term birth control usage impacts fertility to the need for regular fertility testing over a certain age.

At least 4 in 5 women experience some level of anxiety when thinking about their ability to get pregnant; more than a quarter are extremely or very anxious.

More than 3 in 4 women surveyed have experienced an increase in their anxiety regarding their ability to get pregnant in the last several years.

Age is a source of anxiety among most women, with at least 59% citing it as one of the top contributors. Women surveyed start to think about their fertility when they are between 19-21 years old.

Nearly 1 in 3 women say social media, advertising and the news are the most influential factors regarding their feelings about fertility. OB-GYNs and female friends were listed as other influential sources.

"From a young age, women are told the clock is ticking and made to feel vulnerable about their ability to have children," said Kate Ryder, founder and CEO of Maven Clinic. "This culture of reproductive anxiety is deeply embedded in our society, and demands a new approach to reproductive healthcare rooted in compassion, empathy, and facts."

"These data underscore the harm women experience from pervasive and often false information about their fertility," said Dr. Neel Shah, chief medical officer of Maven Clinic. "We all have a role to play, but those offering fertility solutions are ultimately accountable. People deserve trustworthy sources of information, and affirming, scientifically-grounded support that does not stoke anxiety or add unnecessary cost."

Employers often play a key role in ensuring their employees get the support they need while building their families. Maven partners with employers to help them design and administer the best fertility benefit for their employees that provides fertility education, programs for adoption and surrogacy, and financial support and reimbursement through Maven Wallet, Maven's easy-to-use expense management tool. Families have access to Maven's award-winning digital platform which connects members with on-demand providers, including fertility awareness educators, mental health counselors, and reproductive endocrinologists, as well as personalized care pathways to help each individual achieve their family-building goals.

About Maven Clinic

Maven is the largest virtual clinic for women's and family health, offering continuous, holistic care for fertility, pregnancy and parenting. Maven's award-winning digital programs are trusted by leading employers and health plans to reduce costs and drive better health outcomes for both parents and children. Founded in 2014 by CEO Kate Ryder, Maven has been recognized as Fast Company's #1 Most Innovative Health Company and has supported more than 10 million women and families to date. Maven has raised more than $200 million in funding from leading investors including Sequoia, Oak HC/FT, Dragoneer Investment Group and Lux Capital. To learn more about how Maven is reimagining life's most critical healthcare moment, visit us at mavenclinic.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Maven Clinic