Medcura Expands its Senior Leadership Team and Appoints Leading Neurosurgeon Dr. Kenneth Renkens as Chief Medical Officer

Respected surgeon, innovator and builder of clinical businesses tapped to accelerate the development of first-of-its-kind surgical hemostat platform

(PRNewsfoto/Medcura) (PRNewswire)

RIVERDALE, Md., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medcura, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, today announced the expansion of its senior management team to include Dr. Kenneth Renkens as its Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Renkens is a thought-leading neurosurgeon who co-founded the Indiana Spine Group and has been involved in the development and commercial success of numerous innovative products now widely used in operating rooms around the world.

With Dr. Renkens joining the team, Medcura is now perfectly positioned to accelerate its surgical hemostat platform.

Chosen for his deep expertise in neurosurgery and past involvement with numerous implantable surgical innovations, Dr. Renkens joins an experienced team with a demonstrated track record of execution in delivering groundbreaking hemostat innovations. The Medcura team is now narrowly focusing its attention on bringing more disruptive technology to the Operating Room (OR).

"We're extremely fortunate to add Dr. Renkens to our team, as he brings a rare combination of product development experience to Medcura based on more than 30 years of using advanced surgical hemostats as a routine part of his neurosurgical practice," said Medcura Chief Executive Officer Larry Tiffany. "His purposeful style is a great match for our growing team and Surgical Program. His careful guidance of Medcura's clinical evaluation of surgical hemostats will be critical to the success of our lead surgical product as we bring a new class of easy to use, reliable hemostat to the OR with groundbreaking affordability for use, in what we believe, could potentially be used in almost every surgical case."

Medcura's recent commercial success in launching its consumer products line, the accelerated scaling of its manufacturing processes, its continued demonstration of safety and efficacy across various surgical preclinical models, as well as the breadth of the Company's pipeline, has enabled Medcura to attract top talent like Dr. Renkens.

"I'm pleased to join such an innovative company with products that have immense potential to benefit surgeons and patients," said Dr. Renkens. "I was impressed with the recent published results demonstrating the efficacy and safety of Medcura's flowable implantable technology in treating severe traumatic field injuries. When combined with Medcura's experience in delivering their already FDA cleared technology for consumer use, I clearly saw a foundation for clinical implementation in the OR. I'm excited to help this remarkable team get to the final preclinical evaluation of its lead surgical product that will support a registrational clinical trial in neuro, cardio and general surgical applications."

Dr. Renkens joins a seasoned team of professionals who have been assembled to utilize their collective expertise that includes growing and scaling businesses, R&D, as well as developing and manufacturing cleared medical devices. With deep clinical and surgical expertise and strengths, Dr. Renkens complements the Company's current Senior Management team with skill sets in commercial, financial, regulatory, manufacturing and R&D. By leveraging Dr. Renkens' success in co-founding and growing the Indiana Spine Group into one of the preeminent, multi-specialty surgical spine practices in the country, combined with his reputation as a global leader in neurosurgery, Medcura is positioned to accelerate its surgical hemostat platform.

About Medcura

Medcura is a commercial-stage medical device company developing versatile hemostatic products for surgical, medical, and consumer applications. The Company combines the use of safe, inert ingredients with proprietary chemistry to serve a broad spectrum of consumer and clinical applications. Medcura's mission is to continue the development and commercialization of a broad range of game-changing hemostatic and wound treatment products, including its Breakthrough military Device, LifeFoam™ which is leading the expansion of Medcura's technology platform into internal use and surgical procedures. For more information about Medcura, visit medcurainc.com

Media Contact:

Nisha Patel

Inspire Agency on behalf of Medcura

npatel@inspire-agency.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medcura, Inc.