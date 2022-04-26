Lumen Selects Alianza to Power Communications Network Transformation from the Cloud

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah and DENVER, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alianza, Inc. and Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) today announced that Lumen will use Alianza's cloud communications platform to strengthen its voice services portfolio and provide customers with robust, anywhere business communication functionality.

Built for service providers, Alianza's cloud communications platform is a premier cloud-native, carrier-grade platform that addresses the critical needs of Lumen's core voice products and customer segments.

Lumen has launched Lumen Cloud Communications on the Alianza platform and will position it as a primary option for customers ready to migrate to a cloud communications solution. Together, Lumen and Alianza will be able to offer a robust migration path for customers on legacy voice services.

Alianza's proprietary full-stack cloud communications platform will provide Lumen business customers with feature-rich voice, team messaging, video conferencing, mobile applications, and specialty lines — a POTS replacement solution for lines that support elevator phones, alarming, security systems, and remote access modems. It will also help accelerate Lumen's journey to an advanced digital experience where customers can order, deploy, manage, and use their services online with a user-friendly administration portal.

Lumen will help customers accelerate their plans to migrate to a high-quality, secure, next-generation voice and collaboration solution that includes among other things:

Centralized management. The Lumen Cloud Communications offering is managed with Alianza's easy to use, intuitive portal that provides Lumen with simplified customer management and powerful analytics.

Automated provisioning. The Alianza platform enables remote deployment with limited involvement from Lumen support staff.

Online customer ordering and management. Lumen customers will be able to add an extension or direct number to their account within minutes, and users can configure a variety of settings to customize their call experience with ease through the Voice portal.

Easy porting of numbers. API integrations allow Lumen to better control porting and number activation for customers, enhancing the onboarding experience.

In addition, Lumen gains network and operational simplification, service automation, and an enhanced ability to quickly and easily provide advanced communications services to customers.

"Through Alianza's platform, we are strengthening our portfolio of next generation cloud services to enable the speed, scale, and agility the market demands," said Scott Velting, VP of Product Management at Lumen. "Together, we are uniquely positioned to help Lumen's customers successfully navigate from legacy voice services to the cloud. This helps us achieve our strategic revenue growth goals and differentiates us from over-the-top competitors. Alianza's commitment to supporting our Lumen-branded portfolio with a feature-rich platform, high-quality mobile applications, end user self-service tools, and a digital-first approach is a great fit with our strategy."

"Lumen partnering with Alianza is another proof point of our leadership in cloud communications for service providers, validation of the telco-grade full-stack platform we have built, and a testament to our culture of innovation and focus on the customer experience," said Brian Beutler, CEO and Founder of Alianza. "We are thrilled to be working with a highly respected, innovative market leader like Lumen as they take bold steps to deliver compelling, high-demand communications services now, and into the future."

Alianza's Cloud Communications Platform

Alianza's cloud communications platform enables service providers to effortlessly launch new high-margin voice and unified communication services. Built to leverage a service provider's broadband assets, the Alianza cloud communications platform is highly sustainable, cost-effective, all-inclusive, and flexible — enabling service providers to quickly address evolving market demands and growth that on-premises solutions can't keep pace with.

About Alianza

Alianza delivers the only true cloud-native, carrier-grade communications platform built for service providers. Our proprietary full-stack cloud communications platform offers wholesale residential and business communications services, including voice, video conferencing, collaboration, text messaging, and standalone UC softphones. Our team of experts are passionate about transforming communications delivery and ensuring first-rate customer experiences for more than 200 service providers worldwide. As a result of the platform's exceptional quality and always-on availability, our service providers can innovate quickly and address the evolving demands of their end user customers in a way that is easy to manage, easy to consume, and highly profitable. Learn more about our solutions at alianza.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Lumen Technologies and the People of Lumen

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 500,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks in the United States.

