Launched: Infosys Cobalt Financial Services Cloud, an Industry Cloud Platform to help Firms Unleash the Power of Cloud-Driven Transformation

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the launch of Infosys Cobalt Financial Services Cloud, an industry cloud platform for enterprises to accelerate business value and innovation in the cloud across the financial services industry. Adopted by enterprises globally for enhanced business process transformation and rapid innovation, Infosys Cobalt Financial Services Cloud is a secure, vertical cloud platform that enables enterprises to accelerate cloud adoption, rapidly build cloud native business platforms, drive business agility and growth, foster innovation, and deliver a personalized customer experience.

The Infosys Cobalt Financial Services Cloud platform offers:

Security and regulatory compliance designed and built into the platform. Financial services-specific assets, use case solutions, and microservices, along with reusable frameworks, blueprints, and patterns. Capability to rapidly deliver cloud native business platforms with composable components and services leveraging an open architecture. Low-code apps for use by business and citizen developers and machine learning models offering intelligence and amplification of financial services use cases. Accelerated cloud migration with tools, automation templates, and prebuilt services, and the ability to run on public cloud. Strong alliance partner ecosystem offered through Infosys Cobalt Cloud. Capability to create an integrated ISV and developer marketplace.

Dave Cosgrove, Global Head of Settlements & Middle Office, MarketAxess, said, "MarketAxess is leveraging the Infosys Cobalt Financial Services Cloud platform for reconciliation as a service on cloud. This is helping us scale the reconciliation process on-demand while improving accuracy and transparency. Leveraging the reconciliation service on Infosys Cobalt Financial Services Cloud enabled us to go-live quickly without significant capex investments and ongoing maintenance thereby, bringing the power of cloud agility and usage-based pricing model to a critical business process."

Mohit Joshi, President, Infosys, said, "The Financial Services industry is seeking to harness the power of cloud for business outcomes, agility and innovation – not just for hosting applications and data. This business focus requires an effective and secure cloud platform for financial services. The Infosys Cobalt Financial Services Cloud is designed ground up exclusively for enterprises across the vertical to achieve these outcomes and drive speed to value."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements concerning our future business opportunities and growth prospects. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the company unless it is required by law.

