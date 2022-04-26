InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Way to Locate Missing Remote (TLS-154)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a quick and easy way to track down a missing remote control," said an inventor, from Bradenton, Fla., "so I invented the BEEP. My design enables you to easily find it, even if it is under the couch, between seat cushions or in the next room."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to locate a lost remote control. In doing so, it eliminates the need to waste time looking for the remote. As a result, it saves time and effort and it reduces frustrations and delays. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLS-154, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp