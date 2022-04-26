Industry Veteran Lynn Refer to Lead Vivacity Infrastructure Group and Operating Divisions eX² Technology and Terra Consulting Group

OMAHA, Neb., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivacity Infrastructure Group, a trusted provider of communications infrastructure solutions and services, announced today the appointment of Lynn Refer as President and CEO. Refer brings more than 30 years of telecom industry expertise and experience to Vivacity Infrastructure Group's executive management team. He will assume responsibility for all facets of Vivacity Infrastructure Group and its three operating divisions – eX² Technology, Terra Consulting Group, and Vivacity Networks.

Lynn Refer, President and CEO of Vivacity Infrastructure Group (PRNewswire)

Prior to Vivacity Infrastructure Group, Refer served as the CEO of NTI Connect until its sale to Orix Capital Partners. Before NTI Connect, Refer was President and CEO of Telecom Transport Management. Earlier in his career, he was President, Metro Network Services, for Level 3 Communications after its acquisition of Looking Glass Networks where he was a founder and CEO. Refer also has served in various executive capacities at MFS Communications, and, after its acquisition, at MCI/Worldcom where he was Senior Vice President-Network Planning and Engineering.

Refer has served on Board of Directors at several companies throughout his career, including Peerless Network, Kane Infrastructure Services, Everstream and APAC Customer Services. He also was elected to the Board of INCOMPAS, an internet and competitive networks association advocating for competition policy across all networks.

Refer graduated from the Iowa State University College of Engineering and received his Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University's Kellogg Graduate School of Management.

"It's with great pleasure and excitement that we welcome Lynn Refer to the Vivacity Infrastructure Group team," commented John Siegel, Board Member, Vivacity Infrastructure Group and Partner, Columbia Capital. "The company has been on a strong growth trajectory, and we are confident in Lynn's ability to further propel the company's position as a turnkey leader in the fiber and wireless network services industry."

In 2019, Vivacity Infrastructure Group acquired eX² Technology, LLC, a single source solution for those seeking to build, scale or future proof their communications infrastructure, and, in 2021, acquired Terra Consulting Group, LLC, a professional consulting firm specializing in wireless communications engineering and development.

"It's a really exciting time for me to join Vivacity Infrastructure Group and work with Columbia Capital to grow our wireline and wireless service offerings," said Refer. "I'm looking forward to working with the professionals at eX² and Terra to continue their rapid growth and development of our integrated network infrastructure services offering."

About Vivacity Infrastructure Group

Vivacity Infrastructure Group designs, develops and deploys communications infrastructure solutions that deliver lasting value for its customers, communities and employees and makes technology-enabled innovation possible. Vivacity is a Columbia Capital portfolio company with three operating divisions – eX² Technology, Terra Consulting Group and Vivacity Networks. Together, the companies provide comprehensive fiber, wireless and related facility planning, design, deployment, operations, maintenance and unique financing and commercialization options from one trusted source. For more information about our services and solutions, please visit https://vivacitygroup.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

+1.866.6953629

pr@jsa.net

Vivacity Infrastructure Group (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE eX2 Technology