Havenpark Communities Announces 19 Scholarship Recipients as it Expands Education Initiative

Operator of Manufactured Home Communities Awards Total of $155,000 in New Scholarships This Year

OREM, Utah, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Havenpark Communities, an operator and developer of manufactured home communities, today announced it awarded academic scholarships to 19 residents from its communities across the country. Winners were awarded up to $10,000 annually to cover post-secondary expenses for colleges, universities, trade, and vocational schools. The scholarships are part of Havenpark's Education Success program, which offers financial support, mentoring, and other education initiatives to increase education access and opportunity for residents.

2022 Havenpark Scholarship Recipients (PRNewswire)

Now in its second year, the initiative has already grown exponentially from its pilot in 2021 that awarded two scholarships to residents in Indiana and Ohio. Havenpark's program pledges at least $500,000 annually to support education initiatives.

Scholarship recipients participate in Havenpark's mentoring program, which provides students – many of whom are first-generation college students—with encouragement, support, and resources to succeed in their journey to certificate or degree attainment.

"Our scholarship recipients have amazing stories. Like our communities, they are full of heart and dedication and reflect diversity in their experiences and goals," said Dr. Jason Hale, Havenpark's director of education success. "We are incredibly proud of their hard work and are thrilled to play a role as they progress to future successes."

Recipients and their families from throughout the United States were recognized by Havenpark leadership and team members in a virtual celebratory event earlier this month. Each scholarship recipient will receive up to $10,000 per year and may be renewed for three additional years or until a bachelor's degree is earned.

Recipients represent 13 Havenpark Communities spanning 12 states: Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming. In addition to geographic diversity, recipients reflect differing educational pursuits. A little more than two-thirds of recipients plan to attend a four-year college or university, and about one-third plan to attend a two-year or vocational-technical school.

Havenpark Communities congratulates its 2022 scholarship recipients, including:

Omar Rodriguez – Coralville, Iowa

Joe Olivarez – Manhattan, Kansas

Tyson Roush – Manhattan, Kansas

Manuel Ortega Sanchez – Manhattan, Kansas

Meranda Zacarias – Louisville, Kentucky

David Sanchez – Holland, Michigan

Brenden Sears – Orion Township, Michigan

Iszavier Moe – Blaine, Minnesota

Maggie O'Brien – Great Falls, Montana

Monserrat Rendon – Lincoln, Nebraska

Miriam Guiza Beltran – Lincoln, Nebraska

Richard Outing – Charlotte, North Carolina

Dylan Rollston – Owasso, Oklahoma

Andrea Gallegos – Katy, Texas

Israel Gallegos – Katy, Texas

Daysi Mandujano – Katy, Texas

Evelyn Guerrero Sanchez – Katy, Texas

Carlos Hernandez – Sheridan, Wyoming

Last year, Havenpark piloted its academic scholarship program and awarded two recipients who are successfully finishing their first year in college. Following that success, the company expanded the scholarship program and engaged Scholarship America, a Minnesota-based philanthropic organization to manage and administrate the awards process, which includes an independent review of the applications.

The 2022 competitive scholarship application period ran from December 15, 2021, to January 31, 2022, with about half of the applicants rewarded with scholarships. To be eligible for consideration, applicants needed to have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 2.5 or above, be either a current resident of a Havenpark community or have a parent/guardian who is a resident, and must plan to enroll or continue enrollment in full-time or part-time undergraduate study at an accredited two-year or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school in the United States for the entire 2022-2023 academic year. Awards may transfer from a two-year institution to a four-year intuition and vice versa.

"Having grown up in a mobile home park, I understand the huge impact that can be made with a little support," said J. Anthony Antonelli, chairman and co-founder of Havenpark Communities. "We are excited to continue expanding our efforts with 2022 programs focused on higher education awareness and access, and programming geared toward early childhood education and adult education."

About Havenpark

Havenpark Communities is an operator and developer of manufactured home communities and makes caring communities attainable for responsible residents across America. Havenpark Communities believes in respectful and professional management, well-maintained communities, and attainable homeownership. Havenpark Communities makes long-term investments in its communities, providing enduring value for current and future residents.

