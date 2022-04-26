GGV Capital Launches the SMBTech 50

Convenes 30+ VC firms to name top 50 startups that serve small and medium-sized businesses

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GGV Capital, a global venture capital firm, launched its inaugural SMBTech 50 today in collaboration with Crunchbase. The SMBTech 50 is the first list to recognize the growth and potential of startups that serve small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The list ( https://smbtech50.com/ ) demonstrates both the breadth and depth of this sector and the enthusiasm of venture capital investors for these companies. The launch will be celebrated at the Nasdaq MarketSite.

SMBTech 50 honorees have raised a cumulative $10 billion in financing, with 75% of the companies raising a new round in the last 12 months. Vertical SaaS and fintech make up top two categories. The list represents both early- and late-stage private companies.

SMBs employ more than 60% of the U.S. workforce, and there are more than 30 million SMB companies in the U.S. With more than $500 billion in public market value today, the SMBTech ecosystem is emerging as an innovative, high-growth investment sector. Companies such as RingCentral, Shopify, Square, Wix, and Zendesk, and recent IPOs, such as Freshworks, Squarespace and Toast, are powering the digitization of small businesses. During the pandemic, every small business realized the need for these tools and applications such as contactless payment, online ordering, improved supply chain management, a core software stack, and more.

"Our mission for the SMBTech 50 is to recognize the world's rising stars in SMBTech, and we are thrilled to congratulate the honorees of the SMBTech 50 and their passion for serving the small and medium-sized business community," said Tiffany Luck, investor at GGV Capital.

Methodology

More than 200 SMBTech companies were nominated or identified through research on Crunchbase. To ensure a representative and inclusive list, GGV identified and asked for nominations across both early- and late-stage SMBTech companies. More than 30 venture capital firms added companies to the list and participated in the voting process of the aggregate list. The 50 companies to receive the most votes were SMBTech 50 honorees. To qualify as SMBTech, a company has to serve customers with less than 1,000 employees or less than $1M ARR.

About GGV Capital SMBTech

GGV Capital is a long-time investor in SMBTech and its portfolio includes BigCommerce (BIGC), Brightwheel, Drata, Electric.ai, Homebase, Khatabook, Odeko, Slice, Square (SQ), Udaan, Vic.ai, Zendesk (ZEN), and more. For the past three years, GGV has supported SMBTech startups through its SMBTech Index that tracks public SMBTech companies, content , and annual SMB-focused thought leadership event, SMBTech Summit . The firm launched SMBTech 50 in 2022 to recognize the rising stars of the SMBTech sector. More information can be found at www.smbtech50.com .

About GGV Capital

GGV Capital is a global venture capital firm focused on multi-stage, sector-focused investments. Recognizing that the talent to build great companies can come from anywhere, the firm invests in founders building category-leading companies around the world. Founded in 2000 with roots in Singapore and Silicon Valley, GGV has expanded with additional offices in San Francisco, Shanghai, and Beijing. The firm manages $9.2 billion in investments across the United States, Canada, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and Israel. Over the past two decades, the firm has backed more than 400 companies, including Affirm, Airbnb, Alibaba, BigCommerce, Boss Zhipin, Bowery Farming, Grab, Full Truck Alliance, HashiCorp, Hello, Keep, Kujiale, NIU, Opendoor Technologies, Peloton, Poshmark, Qunar/Ctrip, Slack, Square, StockX, Udaan, Wish, XPeng, Zendesk, and more. More information can be found at www.ggvc.com and @ggvcapital.

SMBTech 50 Honorees

1Password Alloy AtoB Boulevard Brightflow Brightwheel* Built Calendly Canva Catch Clickup Coast Contractbook Drata* Electric* Figma Finley Finmark Flockjay Gorgias Gusto Homebase* Lever Linear Malomo Melio Mercury Middesk Miro Monograph neo.tax Notion OpenPhone Parafin Podium Portex Ramp RoadSync Routable Secureframe ServiceTitan Shopmonkey Slice* Squire Synctera Torch Truckstop.com Webflow Wisetack WorkOS

*GGV Capital portfolio company

Venture Capital Firms

The following venture capital firms contributed company nominations and voted to select the final 50 SMBTech companies.

A* Capital Accel Addition Apax Partners Bain Capital Ventures Base10 Partners Bessemer Venture Partners Bowery Capital Coatue Management CRV Felicis Ventures FJ Labs GGV Capital Gokul Rajaram Greycroft Greylock Partners Homebrew ICONIQ Capital Index Ventures Insight Partners Khosla Ventures Kleiner Perkins Lightspeed Venture Partners New Enterprise Associates NFX Precursor Ventures Primary Venture Partners Sapphire Ventures Sequoia Capital Thomvest Ventures Velvet Sea Ventures

