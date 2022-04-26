Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica is awarded Forbes Travel Guide Five Star rating and it holds this honor exclusively in Costa Rica and Central America

PENINSULA PAPAGAYO, Costa Rica, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Travel Guide recognized Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica with the Five-Star rating, its highest honor. The Resort exclusively holds this rating in Costa Rica and Central America, and one of two hotels in South America and has held this position for six consecutive years. Forbes Travel Guide announced the 2022 Star Award winners, one of the most coveted rankings in luxury hospitality.

"We are humbled and honored by this year's recognition," says Ian-Robert Ciapparra, General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo. "Our people and their warmth bring to life the Pura Vida spirit. Our team is proud to exclusively hold this honor and provide our guests with consistent excellence."

Beyond The Bucket List

Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo is Latin America's ultimate coastal retreat offering an unparalleled access to nature in one of the world's most compelling destinations. Peninsula Papagayo is the utmost location for outdoor adventure travelers, wellness seekers, culinary explorers, and cultural globetrotters.

"We are blessed to have every region of Costa Rica represented by our team and are ready to curate extraordinary adventures for our guests," said Lucas Medeiros, Chef Concierge. "Connecting our guests with the Costa Rican culture and creating lifelong memories is what we live for."





Surf with the best with SurfX , our in-house outfitter, and be paired with a professional surfer, including members of the Costa Rican National Surf Team.

Juan Jose (JJ) Fonseca Anchia , a completely self-taught astronomer with astonishing, encyclopedic knowledge of the universe.



Dine under the stars , while learning about gastronomy and astronomy in "Taste the Stars," a six-course tasting menu with a guided stargazing session. Making the night more fascinating is the Resort's resident astronomy expert,(JJ), a completely self-taught astronomer with astonishing, encyclopedic knowledge of the universe.





Make an impact by participating in a Coral Gardening Experience, a restoration program designed to grow new coral through the process of coral gardening.

Costa Rica's Arenal volcano.



Step inside a tranquil sanctuary of wellness at The Spa at Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica . Be one with nature with a Volcanic Purifying Ritual -- created with volcanic ash and mud fromArenal volcano.

Guanacaste is home for the ancestral Chorotega tribe, one of the most powerful Indigenous tribes in Central America during the conquest. In partnership with a Chorotega artisan Jose Salomón Villafuerte Grijalba , the Resort will highlight the beauty and artistry of handcrafted Chorotega pottery.

For more information about Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo, please visit the Press Room.





About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide anonymously rates luxury hotels and resorts throughout the world against up to 900 rigorous standards. Star ratings are awarded by a team of anonymous professional inspectors who travel the world to assess hotels, restaurants and spas based on 900 objective standards. Star ratings emphasize quality of service. Five-Star properties are defined as "outstanding, often iconic properties with virtually flawless service and amazing facilities."

