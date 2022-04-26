First Mutual Holding Co. Names Andy Shook as Chief Financial Officer

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Mutual Holding Co. (FMHC) promoted Andy Shook to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the member-owned holding company headquartered in Ohio. Shook will lead the collective efforts of the company's accounting and financial management teams, reporting directly to FMHC CEO Thomas J. Fraser.

Andy Shook, CFO, First Mutual Holding Co. (PRNewswire)

Shook joined FMHC in June 2018 as Chief Accounting Officer. In January 2019 he was promoted to Chief Risk Officer for the holding company, and last year was named SVP Finance. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and holds a Chartered Global Management Accountant® (CGMA) designation.

"In addition to his financial expertise and strong business acumen, Andy brings many key attributes that will help him excel as our new CFO," Fraser said. "His collaborative leadership style, ability to manage multiple priorities, and his solutions-driven approach have earned the respect of regulators, board members, leadership teams, and colleagues from across our enterprise."

Prior to FMHC, Shook had a successful career with Crowe LLP, a global public accounting, consulting, and technology firm.

Shook graduated from Washington & Jefferson College in Washington, PA, with a bachelor's degree in accounting.

About First Mutual Holding Co.

First Mutual Holding Co. (FMHC) is a member-owned holding company headquartered in Ohio. FMHC provides a structure that allows independent affiliate banks to continue to serve their communities and grow as member-owned institutions. Affiliates of FMHC include First Federal Lakewood (Lakewood, OH), First Mutual Bank FSB, (Belpre, OH), Blue Grass Federal Savings and Loan (Paris, KY), Warsaw Federal Savings and Loan (Cincinnati, OH) and Martinsville First Savings Bank (Martinsville, VA). firstmutualholding.com

