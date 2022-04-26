Contract Lifecycle Management Platform IntelAgree Joins Cloud Security Alliance

TAMPA, Fla., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelAgree, an AI-based, end-to-end contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform, today announced that it has joined the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment.

As a member of the CSA, IntelAgree will sit alongside industry-leading companies like Dell, Microsoft, and Google, and collaborate with other SaaS providers to define security best practices that make cloud computing safer for all.

This CSA membership is the latest of several measures IntelAgree has taken to reinforce its commitment to cloud security and instill greater customer confidence. In 2020, the company earned GDPR compliance and, for the past three years, has successfully completed annual HIPAA, HITECH, and SOC 2 Type II audits.

Designed to eliminate the most painful, costly aspects of the contracting process, IntelAgree's SaaS platform uses advanced machine learning models to analyze and extract business-critical terms in contracts. In return, customers are able to accelerate negotiations, shorten review cycles, reduce compliance risks, and search and compare terms across contracts instantly.

"Contracts house sensitive, confidential information, so it's our responsibility to ensure that we're taking all the right steps to protect our customers' data," said IntelAgree CEO and co-founder, David Hull. "Like the CSA, we're relentless about staying ahead of cloud security trends and following best practices to ensure the security of our CLM platform, so we're thrilled to join their initiative."

"IntelAgree's adherence to the most stringent data privacy regulations — coupled with its advanced cloud security and SaaS platform expertise — will be a welcome addition to the CSA community. We look forward to their contributions and are excited to help the company reach its full potential," said Jim Reavis, co-founder and CEO, Cloud Security Alliance.

About the Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, certification, events and products. CSA's activities, knowledge and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers, to governments, entrepreneurs and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which diverse parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter, @cloudsa.

About IntelAgree

IntelAgree is an AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform that helps legal teams do impactful work, not busy work. The platform uses machine learning to identify, extract, and analyze text in agreements, making contract analytics more accessible. IntelAgree also uses intelligent automation to optimize every part of the contracting process, so teams can create, negotiate, sign, manage, and analyze contracts faster.

CONTACT: Kara Margraf, 856-723-0488, kara.margraf@colabs.com

View original content:

SOURCE IntelAgree