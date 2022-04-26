Avantor® to Participate in BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

RADNOR, Pa., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, announced that Michael Stubblefield, President and CEO, will be participating in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at approximately 12:20 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

A live webcast can be accessed on the investors section of our website and a replay will be available for approximately 90 days.

About Avantor

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, please visit www.avantorsciences.com.

Media Contact

Allison Hosak

Senior Vice President, Global Communications and Brand

Avantor

908-329-7281

Allison.Hosak@avantorsciences.com

Investor Relations Contacts

Tommy Thomas

Vice President, Investor Relations

Avantor

781-375-8051

Tommy.Thomas@avantorsciences.com

Christina Jones

Vice President, Strategy

Avantor

805-617-5297

Christina.Jones@avantorsciences.com

