Arch Resources Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Reports another record quarterly earnings performance
Announces a quarterly dividend of $135.3 million, or $8.11 per share
ST. LOUIS, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) today reported net income of $271.9 million, or $12.89 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022, compared with a net loss of $6.0 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. Arch had adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, accretion on asset retirement obligations (ARO), and non-operating expenses ("adjusted EBITDA") 1 of $321.0 million in the first quarter of 2022, which included a $15.5 million non-cash mark-to-market loss associated with its coal-hedging activities. This compares to $30.9 million of adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2021, which included a $0.5 million non-cash mark-to-market loss associated with its coal-hedging activities. Revenues totaled $867.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, versus $357.5 million in the prior-year quarter.
- Delivered record quarterly net income for the second straight quarter;
- Achieved a record gross margin in its core metallurgical segment despite substantially lower than ratable shipment levels stemming from rail service disruptions;
- Repaid $281.7 million of indebtedness, restoring the balance sheet to a net debt neutral position;
- Reached $100 million, or nearly 80 percent of the targeted balance for its thermal mine reclamation fund, consistent with achieving fully funded status by Q3 2022; and
- Announced a second quarter dividend of $135.3 million, or $8.11 per share, in connection with the recent relaunch of its capital return program.
Capital Allocation Model
Financial and Liquidity Update
Arch ended the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $318.7 million and total liquidity of $386.0 million.
Strategic Plan for Legacy Thermal Assets
During the first quarter, Arch continued to deliver on its dual objectives of driving forward with an accelerated reclamation plan at its legacy thermal operations, while simultaneously harvesting cash from these assets. During the quarter, the legacy thermal segment delivered $100.5 million in segment-level adjusted EBITDA while expending just $4.0 million in capital. Over the past 22 quarters, Arch's thermal operations have contributed more than $1 billion in segment-level adjusted EBITDA, while expending just $114.0 million in capital.
Since the beginning of 2021, Arch has reduced the asset retirement obligation at its Powder River Basin operations by $39.4 million, or more than 20 percent – from $189.8 million at year-end 2020 to $150.4 million at March 31, 2022. Additionally, Arch has created and implemented a thermal mine reclamation fund that it is using to pre-fund and defease the long-term mine closure and reclamation obligations of its Powder River Basin operations. Arch contributed $20 million to this fund in the fourth quarter of 2021, another $20 million in the first quarter of 2022, and an incremental $60 million in April 2022, bringing the current balance of the fund to $100 million. The company is targeting a funding level of $130 million, in line with the asset retirement obligation at the Black Thunder mine, by July 2022.
Operational Update
Metallurgical
1Q22
4Q21
1Q21
Tons sold (in millions)
1.5
2.0
1.7
Coking
1.5
1.9
1.5
Thermal
0.1
0.1
0.2
Coal sales per ton sold
$255.52
$198.26
$83.76
Coking
$269.54
$206.28
$93.14
Thermal
$28.10
$24.99
$22.13
Cash cost per ton sold
$88.04
$86.38
$59.63
Cash margin per ton
$167.48
$111.88
$24.13
Coal sales per ton sold and cash cost per ton sold are defined and reconciled under "Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures."
Mining complexes included in this segment are Leer, Leer South, Beckley and Mountain Laurel
During the first quarter, the metallurgical segment's realized price increased by nearly 30 percent on a sequential basis, reflecting continuing strength in global metallurgical coal markets. That increase – coupled with solid cost management – drove a nearly 50 percent improvement in cash margin per ton. During the quarter, the metallurgical segment only received around 60 percent of the trains it needed to move its coking coal output to market. As a result, Arch ended the quarter with nearly 1 million tons of coking coal in mine and port stockpiles. During the second quarter, Arch expects metallurgical sales volumes to increase by 50 percent on a sequential basis even with the ongoing rail challenges, and anticipates further improvements in shipment levels in the second half of 2022. "While rail service is improving, it remains well below the levels needed to support the full productive capacity of our mining operations," Drexler said. "That is particularly unfortunate given the urgent, global need for both natural resources and energy products as a result of the significant and ongoing trade flow disruptions."
Thermal
1Q22
4Q21
1Q21
Tons sold (in millions)
18.2
18.8
12.3
Coal sales per ton sold
$18.85
$15.41
$13.16
Cash cost per ton sold
$13.43
$11.84
$12.18
Cash margin per ton
$5.42
$3.57
$0.98
Coal sales per ton sold and cash cost per ton sold are defined and reconciled under "Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures."
Mining complexes included in this segment are Black Thunder, Coal Creek and West Elk.
Market Update
Looking Ahead
"With our world-class metallurgical asset base, premium High-Vol A product slate, industry-leading ESG performance, and top-tier marketing and logistics expertise, we expect to generate substantial, long-term value for our stockholders through our new capital return program, while continuing to position the company to benefit from sustained global economic development and the world's ongoing transition to a low-carbon economy."
2022
Tons
$ per ton
Sales Volume (in millions of tons)
Coking
9.0
-
9.8
Thermal
74.0
-
78.0
Total
83.0
87.8
Metallurgical (in millions of tons)
Committed, Priced Coking North American
0.7
$214.77
Committed, Unpriced Coking North American
0.2
Committed, Priced Coking Seaborne
1.7
$266.26
Committed, Unpriced Coking Seaborne
3.2
Total Committed Coking
5.8
Committed, Priced Thermal Byproduct
0.4
$27.14
Committed, Unpriced Thermal Byproduct
-
Total Committed Thermal Byproduct
0.4
Average Metallurgical Cash Cost
$69.00 - $79.00
Thermal (in millions of tons)
Committed, Priced
77.9
$17.96
Committed, Unpriced
2.5
Total Committed Thermal
80.4
Average Thermal Cash Cost
$12.90 - $13.90
Corporate (in $ millions)
D,D&A
$140.0
-
$147.0
ARO Accretion
$18.0
-
$21.0
S,G&A - cash
$70.0
-
$74.0
S,G&A - non-cash
$24.0
-
$26.0
Net Interest Expense
$20.0
-
$26.0
Capital Expenditures
$150.0
-
$160.0
Tax Provision (%)
Approximately 0%
Note: The company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP Segment cash cost per ton sold financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying with reasonable accuracy significant items required for the reconciliation. The most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP cost of sales, is not accessible without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis. The reconciling items include transportation costs, which are a component of GAAP cost of sales. Management is unable to predict without unreasonable efforts transportation costs due to uncertainty as to the end market and FOB point for uncommitted sales volumes and the final shipping point for export shipments. In addition, the impact of hedging activity related to commodity purchases that do not receive hedge accounting and idle and administrative costs that are not included in a reportable segment are additional reconciling items for Segment cash cost per ton sold. Management is unable to predict without unreasonable efforts the impact of hedging activity related to commodity purchases that do not receive hedge accounting due to fluctuations in commodity prices, which are difficult to forecast due to their inherent volatility. These amounts have historically varied and may continue to vary significantly from quarter to quarter and material changes to these items could have a significant effect on our future GAAP results. Idle and administrative costs that are not included in a reportable segment are expected to be between $10 million and $20 million in 2022.
Arch Resources is a premier producer of high-quality metallurgical products for the global steel industry. The company operates large, modern and highly efficient mines that consistently set the industry standard for both mine safety and environmental stewardship. Arch Resources from time to time utilizes its website – www.archrsc.com – as a channel of distribution for material company information. To learn more about us and our premium metallurgical products, go to www.archrsc.com.
1 Adjusted EBITDA is defined and reconciled in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures" in this release.
Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
Revenues
$ 867,936
$ 357,543
Costs, expenses and other operating
Cost of sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)
508,225
309,906
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
32,210
25,797
Accretion on asset retirement obligations
4,430
5,437
Change in fair value of coal derivatives and coal trading activities, net
15,519
528
Selling, general and administrative expenses
26,648
21,480
Other operating income, net
(3,439)
(5,268)
583,593
357,880
Income (loss) from operations
284,343
(337)
Interest expense, net
Interest expense
(7,047)
(4,128)
Interest and investment income
24
328
(7,023)
(3,800)
Income (loss) before nonoperating expenses
277,320
(4,137)
Nonoperating expenses
Non-service related pension and postretirement benefit costs
(873)
(1,527)
Net loss resulting from early retirement of debt
(4,120)
-
(4,993)
(1,527)
Income (loss) before income taxes
272,327
(5,664)
Provision for income taxes
455
378
Net income (loss)
$ 271,872
$ (6,042)
Net income (loss) per common share
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$ 17.60
$ (0.40)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$ 12.89
$ (0.40)
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
15,448
15,283
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
21,271
15,283
Dividends declared per common share
$ 0.25
$ -
Adjusted EBITDA (A)
$ 320,983
$ 30,897
(A) Adjusted EBITDA is defined and reconciled under "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" later in this release.
Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 318,725
$ 325,194
Short-term investments
-
14,463
Restricted cash
1,100
1,101
Trade accounts receivable
323,167
324,304
Other receivables
9,807
8,271
Inventories
203,997
156,734
Other current assets
50,217
52,804
Total current assets
907,013
882,871
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,111,359
1,120,043
Other assets
Equity investments
16,494
15,403
Fund for asset retirement obligations
40,000
20,000
Other noncurrent assets
76,019
78,843
Total other assets
132,513
114,246
Total assets
$ 2,150,885
$ 2,117,160
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 147,284
$ 131,986
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
179,200
167,304
Current maturities of debt
182,611
223,050
Total current liabilities
509,095
522,340
Long-term debt
132,290
337,623
Asset retirement obligations
193,745
192,672
Accrued pension benefits
948
1,300
Accrued postretirement benefits other than pension
73,828
73,565
Accrued workers' compensation
222,462
224,105
Other noncurrent liabilities
94,265
81,689
Total liabilities
1,226,633
1,433,294
Stockholders' equity
Common Stock
256
255
Paid-in capital
748,999
784,356
Retained earnings
986,797
712,478
Treasury stock, at cost
(827,381)
(827,381)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
15,581
14,158
Total stockholders' equity
924,252
683,866
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,150,885
$ 2,117,160
Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
Operating activities
Net income (loss)
$ 271,872
$ (6,042)
Adjustments to reconcile to cash from operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
32,210
25,797
Accretion on asset retirement obligations
4,430
5,437
Deferred income taxes
-
372
Employee stock-based compensation expense
8,203
3,885
Amortization relating to financing activities
770
1,326
Gain on disposals and divestitures, net
(352)
(188)
Reclamation work completed
(4,278)
(11,553)
Contribution to fund asset retirement obligations
(20,000)
-
Changes in:
Receivables
(399)
(18,929)
Inventories
(47,263)
(28,387)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
14,115
13,827
Income taxes, net
442
(33)
Coal derivative assets and liabilities, including margin account
15,833
(537)
Other
17,356
20,711
Cash provided by operating activities
292,939
5,686
Investing activities
Capital expenditures
(22,288)
(76,758)
Minimum royalty payments
-
(62)
Proceeds from disposals and divestitures
360
188
Proceeds from sales of short-term investments
14,450
34,981
Investments in and advances to affiliates, net
(2,088)
(1,114)
Cash used in investing activities
(9,566)
(42,765)
Financing activities
Payments on term loan due 2024
(271,537)
(750)
Proceeds from tax exempt bonds
-
44,985
Net payments on other debt
(10,134)
(9,536)
Debt financing costs
-
(1,194)
Dividends paid
(3,851)
-
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
(4,827)
(1,316)
Proceeds from warrants exercised
506
-
Cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(289,843)
32,189
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash
(6,470)
(4,890)
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, beginning of period
326,295
193,445
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, end of period
$ 319,825
$ 188,555
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, end of period
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 318,725
$ 169,593
Restricted cash
1,100
18,962
$ 319,825
$ 188,555
Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule of Consolidated Debt
(In thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
Term loan due 2024 ($8.8 million face value)
$ 8,752
$ 280,353
Tax exempt bonds ($98.1 million face value)
98,075
98,075
Convertible Debt ($155.3 million face value)
155,250
121,617
Other
60,720
70,836
Debt issuance costs
(7,896)
(10,208)
314,901
560,673
Less: current maturities of debt
182,611
223,050
Long-term debt
$ 132,290
$ 337,623
Calculation of net debt
Total debt (excluding debt issuance costs)
$ 322,797
$ 570,881
Less liquid assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
318,725
325,194
Short term investments
-
14,463
318,725
339,657
Net debt
$ 4,072
$ 231,224
Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Operational Performance
(In millions, except per ton data)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Metallurgical
Tons Sold
1.5
2.0
1.7
Segment Sales
$ 394.3
$255.52
$ 393.4
$198.26
$ 144.0
$ 83.76
Segment Cash Cost of Sales
135.9
88.04
171.4
86.38
102.5
59.63
Segment Cash Margin
258.4
167.48
222.0
111.88
41.5
24.13
Thermal
Tons Sold
18.2
18.8
12.3
Segment Sales
$ 342.9
$ 18.85
$ 289.0
$ 15.41
$ 161.8
$ 13.16
Segment Cash Cost of Sales
244.3
13.43
222.1
11.84
149.8
12.18
Segment Cash Margin
98.6
5.42
66.9
3.57
12.0
0.98
Total Segment Cash Margin
$ 357.1
$ 288.9
$ 53.5
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(26.6)
(25.7)
(21.5)
Other
(9.4)
41.2
(1.1)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 321.0
$ 304.4
$ 30.9
Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of NON-GAAP Measures
(In thousands, except per ton data)
Included in the accompanying release, we have disclosed certain non-GAAP measures as defined by Regulation G.
Non-GAAP Segment coal sales per ton sold
Non-GAAP Segment coal sales per ton sold is calculated as segment coal sales revenues divided by segment tons sold. Segment coal sales revenues are adjusted for transportation costs, and may be adjusted for other items that, due to generally accepted accounting principles, are classified in "other income" on the consolidated statements of operations, but relate to price protection on the sale of coal. Segment coal sales per ton sold is not a measure of financial performance in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. We believe segment coal sales per ton sold provides useful information to investors as it better reflects our revenue for the quality of coal sold and our operating results by including all income from coal sales. The adjustments made to arrive at these measures are significant in understanding and assessing our financial condition. Therefore, segment coal sales revenues should not be considered in isolation, nor as an alternative to coal sales revenues under generally accepted accounting principles.
Quarter ended March 31, 2022
Metallurgical
Thermal
All Other
Consolidated
(In thousands)
GAAP Revenues in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
$ 472,171
$ 395,765
$ -
$ 867,936
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenue
Coal risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income"
-
9,074
-
9,074
Coal sales revenues from idled or otherwise disposed operations and pass through agreements not included in segments
-
-
(1)
(1)
Transportation costs
77,863
43,744
1
121,608
Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenues
$ 394,308
$ 342,947
$ -
$ 737,255
Tons sold
1,543
18,195
Coal sales per ton sold
$ 255.52
$ 18.85
Quarter ended December 31, 2021
Metallurgical
Thermal
All Other
Consolidated
(In thousands)
GAAP Revenues in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
$ 455,610
$ 350,087
$ -
$ 805,697
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenue
Coal risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income"
-
20,456
-
20,456
Coal sales revenues from idled or otherwise disposed operations and pass through agreements not included in segments
-
-
1
1
Transportation costs
62,235
40,639
(1)
102,873
Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenues
$ 393,375
$ 288,992
$ -
$ 682,367
Tons sold
1,984
18,759
Coal sales per ton sold
$ 198.26
$ 15.41
Quarter ended March 31, 2021
Metallurgical
Thermal
All Other
Consolidated
(In thousands)
GAAP Revenues in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
$ 178,781
$ 177,540
$ 1,222
$ 357,543
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenue
Coal risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income"
(690)
552
-
(138)
Coal sales revenues from idled or otherwise disposed operations and pass through agreements not included in segments
-
-
1,217
1,217
Transportation costs
35,489
15,167
5
50,661
Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenues
$ 143,982
$ 161,821
$ -
$ 305,803
Tons sold
1,719
12,292
Coal sales per ton sold
$ 83.76
$ 13.16
Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of NON-GAAP Measures
(In thousands, except per ton data)
Non-GAAP Segment cash cost per ton sold
Non-GAAP Segment cash cost per ton sold is calculated as segment cash cost of coal sales divided by segment tons sold. Segment cash cost of coal sales is adjusted for transportation costs, and may be adjusted for other items that, due to generally accepted accounting principles, are classified in "other income" on the consolidated statements of operations, but relate directly to the costs incurred to produce coal. Segment cash cost per ton sold is not a measure of financial performance in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. We believe segment cash cost per ton sold better reflects our controllable costs and our operating results by including all costs incurred to produce coal. The adjustments made to arrive at these measures are significant in understanding and assessing our financial condition. Therefore, segment cash cost of coal sales should not be considered in isolation, nor as an alternative to cost of sales under generally accepted accounting principles.
Quarter ended March 31, 2022
Metallurgical
Thermal
All Other
Consolidated
(In thousands)
GAAP Cost of sales in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
$ 213,728
$ 288,084
$ 6,413
$ 508,225
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales
Diesel fuel risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income"
-
27
-
27
Transportation costs
77,863
43,744
1
121,608
Cost of coal sales from idled or otherwise disposed operations and pass through
-
-
3,704
3,704
Other (operating overhead, certain actuarial, etc.)
-
-
2,708
2,708
Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales
$ 135,865
$ 244,313
$ -
$ 380,178
Tons sold
1,543
18,195
Cash cost per ton sold
$ 88.04
$ 13.43
Quarter ended December 31, 2021
Metallurgical
Thermal
All Other
Consolidated
(In thousands)
GAAP Cost of sales in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
$ 233,626
$ 262,726
$ (5,577)
$ 490,775
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales
Transportation costs
62,235
40,639
(1)
102,873
Cost of coal sales from idled or otherwise disposed operations and pass through
-
-
(7,746)
(7,746)
Other (operating overhead, certain actuarial, etc.)
-
-
2,170
2,170
Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales
$ 171,391
$ 222,087
$ -
$ 393,478
Tons sold
1,984
18,759
Cash cost per ton sold
$ 86.38
$ 11.84
Quarter ended March 31, 2021
Metallurgical
Thermal
All Other
Consolidated
(In thousands)
GAAP Cost of sales in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
$ 138,002
$ 164,941
$ 6,963
$ 309,906
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales
Transportation costs
35,489
15,167
5
50,661
Cost of coal sales from idled or otherwise disposed operations and pass through
-
-
5,218
5,218
Other (operating overhead, certain actuarial, etc.)
-
-
1,740
1,740
Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales
$ 102,513
$ 149,774
$ -
$ 252,287
Tons sold
1,719
12,292
Cash cost per ton sold
$ 59.63
$ 12.18
Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(In thousands)
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to the Company before the effect of net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, accretion on asset retirement obligations and nonoperating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA may also be adjusted for items that may not reflect the trend of future results by excluding transactions that are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance.
Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant in understanding and assessing our financial condition. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, nor as an alternative to net income (loss), income (loss) from operations, cash flows from operations or as a measure of our profitability, liquidity or performance under generally accepted accounting principles. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of its segments and allocate resources to the segments. Furthermore, analogous measures are used by industry analysts and investors to evaluate our operating performance. Investors should be aware that our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The table below shows how we calculate Adjusted EBITDA.
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
Net income (loss)
$ 271,872
$ (6,042)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
455
378
Interest expense, net
7,023
3,800
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
32,210
25,797
Accretion on asset retirement obligations
4,430
5,437
Non-service related pension and postretirement benefit costs
873
1,527
Net loss resulting from early retirement of debt
4,120
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 320,983
$ 30,897
EBITDA from idled or otherwise disposed operations
2,390
3,566
Selling, general and administrative expenses
26,648
21,480
Other
9,482
(1,265)
Segment Adjusted EBITDA from coal operations
$ 359,503
$ 54,678
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
Metallurgical
259,003
41,597
Thermal
100,500
13,081
Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA
$ 359,503
$ 54,678
Discretionary cash flow
Three Months
2022
(Unaudited)
Cash flow from operating activities
$ 292,939
Less: Capital expenditures
(22,288)
Discretionary cash flow
$ 270,651
