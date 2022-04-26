2022 Golden Triangle Activations Bring Fun and Function Outdoors for DC's Returning Workers and Visitors

GLDN+ outdoor program offers extensive park seating, music, fitness, movies and more

WASHINGTON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Golden Triangle Business Improvement District (BID) today announced its initial schedule of 2022 outdoor activations. As office workers, residents, and visitors return to the Golden Triangle in central Washington, the outdoor program–recently re-branded as GLDN+ —brings back many of the community's favorite events and will introduce new activations designed to encourage open-air gatherings and enjoyment of the outdoors.

GLDN+ Events in Farragut Square

Outdoor Office – Park seating and free WiFi in Farragut Square and several smaller parks (daily, beginning May 2 )

TriFit – Free outdoor evening Yoga and Yoga Sculpt Bodyweight classes taught by May 4 ) – Free outdoor evening Yoga and Yoga Sculpt Bodyweight classes taught by CorePower on Tuesdays, and Pilates classes on Wednesdays (Beginning

Cinema – Free outdoor nighttime movies (Thursdays, beginning June 2 )

Sounds – A six-week lunchtime music series (Wednesdays, beginning May 25 )

In addition, bistro-style seating will remain constantly available in Farragut Square, Longfellow, Monroe, and Murrow Parks.

"Farragut Square is a staple of DC, just steps from the White House and a longstanding spot for bringing the community together," said Leona Agouridis, Executive Director of the Golden Triangle BID. "We invite everyone to come to the Golden Triangle to have fun with this year's park activities and enjoy DC's unique culture, entertainment, shopping, and dining options."

The Golden Triangle BID is one of five BIDs awarded grants by the District of Columbia Office of Planning through its Streets for People Grant Program, which helps make these outdoor activations possible. The Program was designed to support the revitalization of central Washington, DC by providing funding for creative and innovative public space activations.

Visit goldentriangledc.com for more details and to explore upcoming Golden Triangle events.

About the Golden Triangle Business Improvement District

Formed in 1998, the Golden Triangle Business Improvement District (BID) enhances Washington, DC's central business district, the 44-square-block neighborhood stretching from The White House to Dupont Circle. For more information, visit: goldentriangledc.com and connect on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

View original content:

SOURCE Golden Triangle Business Improvement District