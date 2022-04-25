A VTUBER WILL PARTICIPATE IN A LIVE COOKING COMPETITION FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER ON FOODBEAST'S HIT TWITCH PROGRAM, KITCHEN LEAGUE

Rising VTube star, OniGiriEn, will do battle against CEO of Hyper RPG and seasoned Kitchen League vet, Malika, in the next Foodbeast Kitchen League matchup.

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The thirst within the food and drink live streaming community for a communal and fun way to connect with each other has led to Foodbeast's Kitchen League, the unruly and much cooler cousin of every televised cooking competition. The live cooking competition turns up the heat to unprecedented levels by giving control to the viewers in activating sabotages to the Kitchen League competitors as they race to whip up never-before-seen dishes in a mad dash that's all parts mayhem and kitchen hijinks.

Rising VTube star, OniGiriEn, will do battle against CEO of Hyper RPG and seasoned Kitchen League vet, Malika, in the next Foodbeast Kitchen League matchup Thursday, April 28, at 4PM PT/7PM ET on Twitch.tv/FOODBEAST. (PRNewswire)

With such a one-of-a-kind setup, it's no wonder that Kitchen League has hosted the talents of celebrities, popular streamers and major content creators like T-Pain , Olivia Culpo , Josh Elkin and Tricia Is A Birdy .

In a first, the next Kitchen League clash will have two worlds collide as ascendant VTuber sensation, OniGiriEn , takes on the tough task of battling the crafty and creative CEO of Hyper RPG, Malika . Trust the competition will be fierce and the sabotages aplenty once the two streaming sensations duke it out.

Kitchen League's live competition format is a perfect play for this tremendous matchup, as OniGiriEn's expertise in AR cooking content has the potential to be a formidable challenge to Malika's showmanship and stratospheric creativity in streaming and the kitchen.

Will OniGiriEn deliver Malika a virtual beatdown? Or will Malika one-up another foe in Kitchen League competition? Tune in on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 4pm PST on Twitch.com/Foodbeast to see who will come out on top.

