Touchstone Credit Opportunities Fund Now Touchstone Ares Credit Opportunities Fund

Updated name reflects long-standing sub-advisor relationship with Ares

CINCINNATI, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Investments, a Distinctively Active mutual fund company, announced today that the Touchstone Credit Opportunities Fund is now the Touchstone Ares Credit Opportunities Fund (the "Fund") . The updated name reflects the long-standing, successful sub-advisor relationship of the Touchstone Fund with Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) ("Ares")1, a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

The Fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by opportunistically investing across multiple credit asset classes with flexibility aimed at capitalizing on market inefficiencies and relative value opportunities. Portfolio risks, including credit risk and interest rate risk, are actively managed. The investment strategies and current investment process of the Fund are unchanged.

"Ares is a leading, global alternative asset manager and we wanted to bring it to the forefront via the name of the Fund," said Blake Moore, president and chief executive officer of Touchstone Investments. "As market conditions continue to evolve, especially in this interest rate environment, it is important to consider an active manager such as Ares. Its dedicated investment team, deep fundamental credit research, integrated operating platform and broad perspective of relative value have helped produce a track record of strong risk-adjusted returns through varying market conditions."

Touchstone incorporates a sub-advisor model that offers investors access to institutional asset managers whose strategies are typically not available to the average investor. The Fund seeks to generate absolute returns by investing primarily in global debt instruments, identifying opportunities believed to offer attractive relative value when compared to their fundamental credit risk. Ares incorporates a flexible investment strategy with the ability to allocate between high yield bonds, syndicated loans, CLO securities and liquid special situations.

"We look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship with Touchstone and to delivering upon our objective of providing our Fund investors access to institutional quality investment opportunities," said Kapil Singh, partner and portfolio manager of U.S. Liquid Credit at Ares. "We plan to continue leveraging the global Ares platform, including our leading credit investment experience and integrated and collaborative approach, to support our investors' long-term financial objectives."

The Touchstone Ares Credit Opportunities Fund's tickers—TMARX for Class A Shares, TMACX for Class C Shares, TMAYX for Class Y Shares, and TARBX for INST Shares — will remain the same.

In addition to the updated name, beginning April 2022 the Fund will declare and pay dividends on a monthly, rather than quarterly, basis2.

Learn more at Touchstone Ares Credit Opportunities Fund.

1. Ares Management Corporation is the parent company of the Fund's sub-advisor, Ares Capital Management II LLC.

2.There is no guarantee dividends will be paid.

About Touchstone Investments

Touchstone's commitment to being Distinctively Active has purposeful intent. Recognizing that not all mutual fund companies are created equal, we actively apply an integrated and rigorous approach for identifying and partnering with highly-skilled asset managers who act in a sub-advisory capacity. Their expertise, disciplined investment processes and employment of active management provide the differentiation required for robust portfolio construction. Touchstone offers a full breadth of investment options across styles and asset classes, including U.S. equity, international/global equity, income and multi-asset funds. The Touchstone Funds are advised by Touchstone Advisors, Inc., a registered investment adviser, and are distributed nationally through intermediaries including broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, institutions and others by Touchstone Securities, Inc., a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. Touchstone, Touchstone Funds and Touchstone Investments are federal service mark registrations and applications owned by IFS Financial Services, Inc. Touchstone Securities, Inc., Touchstone Advisors, Inc., and IFS Financial Services, Inc., are members of Western & Southern Financial Group. For more information, please visit TouchstoneInvestments.com .

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of December 31, 2021, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had approximately 2,100 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and approximately $314 billion of assets under management, including Ares Management's acquisition of AMP Capital's Infrastructure Debt platform which closed February 10, 2022. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

Investment return and principal value of an investment in a Fund will fluctuate so that investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost.

Please consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The prospectus and the summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Fund. To obtain a prospectus or a summary prospectus, contact your financial professional or download and/or request one at TouchstoneInvestments.com/resources or call Touchstone at 800.638.8194. Please read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Touchstone Funds are distributed by Touchstone Securities, Inc.*

*A registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC

Not FDIC Insured | No Bank Guarantee | May Lose Value

