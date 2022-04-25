TeDan Surgical Innovations Redefines Anterior to the Psoas Access with the Release of the Phantom UL ATP Surgical Access System

TeDan Surgical Innovations Redefines Anterior to the Psoas Access with the Release of the Phantom UL ATP Surgical Access System

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeDan Surgical Innovations (TSI), leader in the development and commercialization of surgical access systems continues to address evolving surgical access techniques to the spine through the market release of the Phantom UL™ Anterior to the Psoas (ATP) Surgical Access System. Designed to optimize surgical technique efficiency and capital expenditures, Phantom UL ATP Surgical Access System revolutionizes the anterior to the psoas approach with a universal single-system access from L1 to S1, streamlining surgical workflows through system design familiarity for both surgeons and hospital staff.

(From left to right) Phantom ATP Surgical Access System set up for L5/S1 & Phantom ATP Surgical Access System set up for L1-L5 procedures (PRNewswire)

The launch of the Phantom UL Anterior to the Psoas Surgical Access System elevates traditional ATP surgical access with on-demand independent retraction as well as patent-pending technology advancements. Featuring a modular ring configuration to accommodate various patient anatomies and multifaceted blade designs that incorporate visible screw deployment, integrated lighting, and evolving technology delivery, Phantom ATP sets a new standard in surgical access to the lumbar column offering an all-in-one surgical access system for surgeons around the world seeking a complete solution for implant agnostic ATP access.

"Phantom UL ATP Surgical Access System is the first of its kind offering a true universal approach to the lumbar spine column with an expandable platform leveraging established product design concepts," stated Ed Asturias, Vice-President, Business Development for TSI. "With this product introduction, TSI remains committed to enabling surgeons a simple, yet comprehensive access solution, independent of the surgeon implant of choice."

Phantom UL ATP Surgical Access System will be featured at the American Association of Neurological Surgeons Annual Meeting in Philadelphia, PA, April 29 – May 2, 2022.

To learn more about TSI's Phantom UL Anterior to the Psoas Surgical Access System visit https://tedansurgical.com/phantom-ul-anterior-to-the-psoas-surgical-access-systems or call 877-726-0886.

About TeDan Surgical Innovations

TeDan Surgical Innovations, Inc. (TSI) is a global leader in surgical access systems with a specialty focus in spine, neuro, orthopedic and cardiothoracic surgery. For over fifteen years, TSI has been at the forefront of innovation in surgical access and instrumentation recognized by global industry leaders, teaching institutions and clinician thought leaders around the world. Its company founders, with a combined market experience of over 75 years, have driven numerous successful initiatives resulting in profitable business.

Phantom UL and Phantom ATP are trademarks from TeDan Surgical Innovations Inc.

For more information:

https://tedansurgical.com/phantom-ul-anterior-to-the-psoas-surgical-access-systems

Contact:

Email: info@tedansurgical.com

Phone: 713-726-0886

Fax: 713-726-0846

TeDan Surgical Innovations Logo (PRNewsfoto/TeDan Surgical Innovations LLC.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TeDan Surgical Innovations