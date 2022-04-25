TalentBurst Announces New Webinar Series: Engaging with a Multi-Generational workforce in the Healthcare industry".

This webinar series will focus on key topics related to the workforce and staffing industry

BOSTON, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today TalentBurst, Inc., a leading talent workforce solutions provider, announced it will host a new educational webinar series focusing on key topics in the workforce and staffing industry. Each month TalentBurst will partner with industry and subject matter experts for live discussions and Q&A sessions about these important issues facing the industry today. The most pressing challenge identified by industry professionals in 2021 was clear: finding qualified candidates. This might be a surprise to some, particularly given how many people are trying to re-enter the workforce post-COVID.

TalentBurst Logo (PRNewswire)

The first webinar, to be held on May 10th at 1:00pm EST, will address the topic of Engaging with a Multi-Generational Workforce in the Healthcare Industry. In response to new data published by the AAMC (Association of American Medical Colleges), the United States could see an estimated shortage of between 37,800 and 124,000 physicians by 2034, including shortfalls in both primary and specialty care. With that said the staffing industry will need to leverage the generational work force strengths and differences which will give health care system leaders an edge as the health care field moves from an operational volume-based environment to a value-based care system and business model.

The idea for a monthly series came after TalentBurst saw an overwhelming demand for real time industry updates from subject matter experts that are actively involved in this dynamic growth industry. Brad Talwar, TalentBurst's CEO, stated, "We believe that a webinar series, with expert advice and a live Q&A for attendees, is the best way to address the wide range of communication concerns in our industry at the present time." Planned future topics in TalentBurst's webinar series include:

Diversity and Inclusion

Employee & Client Retention

Workforce challenges in supporting High Risk Jobs and Payroll Costs

New speakers will be announced monthly.

To register for our webinar on May 10th at 1:00pm EST: CLICK HERE

For complimentary resources, webinar updates, and other information, visit www.talentburst.com

About TalentBurst, Inc. Since 2002, TalentBurst has established itself as one of the most respected names in the staff augmentation, payroll, and employer of record (EOR) space. TalentBurst provides total workforce talent solutions to Fortune 500 companies in the United States and Canada, including, but not limited to, staff augmentation, high hazard payrolling, and employer of record services. TalentBurst is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts and has satellites offices in San Francisco, Portland, Toronto, Florida, New York, Bangalore, and New Delhi, India. TalentBurst has expertise in information Technology Consulting; Accounting & Finance; and Compliance Consulting in the areas of Sarbanes Oxley (SOX) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) under the USA Patriot Act. TalentBurst has a global workforce of 2,400 people with estimated revenues of $145 million for the year (2021). TalentBurst is certified by the National Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc. (NMSDC). TalentBurst was ranked by Inc. magazine for over nine years as one of the United States' fastest growing companies. TalentBurst is also recognized as a Top 50 Diversity Owned Business in Massachusetts and Top 50 Privately held Business in Massachusetts.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TalentBurst, Inc.