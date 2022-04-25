Southwest Gas Mails Letter to Stockholders on Comprehensive Strategic Alternatives Process to Unlock Maximum Value

Believes There Will Be Significant Interest in Southwest Gas

Urges Stockholders to Vote the WHITE Proxy Card to Support Southwest Gas Board to Oversee the Strategic Alternatives Process and Maximize Value for All Southwest Gas Stockholders

LAS VEGAS, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) ("Southwest Gas" or the "Company") today announced it is mailing a letter to its stockholders in connection with its upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"), scheduled for May 12, 2022.

The Board strongly recommends that stockholders vote "FOR ALL" its director nominees on the WHITE proxy card promptly upon receipt. The proxy materials and other information regarding the Board of Directors' recommendation for the 2022 Annual Meeting can be found at www.SWXBuildingValue.com.

Stockholders who have questions or who need help voting their shares may call the Company's proxy solicitor, Innisfree M&A Incorporated, at 1 (877) 825-8621 (toll-free from the U.S. and Canada) or +1 (412) 232-3651 (from other countries).

The full text of the letter being mailed to stockholders follows:

Vote the WHITE Proxy Card to Support Comprehensive Strategic Alternatives Process to

Unlock Maximum Value of Southwest Gas

April 25, 2022

Dear Fellow Southwest Gas Stockholder,

Your Board is focused on maximizing stockholder value. That is why we rejected an inadequate $82.50 per share tender offer (the "Offer") from Carl Icahn ("Mr. Icahn"). It is also the reason that, following the receipt of an indication of interest well in excess of Mr. Icahn's Offer, we unanimously determined that now is the time to commence a process to review all strategic alternatives available to maximize value for all Southwest Gas stockholders (the "process"). The alternatives include a sale of the Company, or a separate sale of its business units, or our previously announced plan to spin-off Centuri.

A VOTE FOR THE ICAHN CONTROL SLATE IS A VOTE FOR MR. ICAHN'S INADEQUATE TENDER OFFER

As we conduct this process, it would be contrary to the interests of Southwest Gas stockholders to have nominees that Mr. Icahn selected as part of the Board of Directors. Indeed, Mr. Icahn assembled his control slate of nominees specifically to take control of the Board and further his agenda. He said so himself.

In addition, you cannot reconcile Mr. Icahn extending his inadequate and illusory tender offer with the statements he made in his April 21, 2022 open letter to stockholders. Mr. Icahn stated: " To be clear, we [Icahn Enterprises] will not participate (that is, we will not be a bidder) in the purported "strategic review" process run by either the incumbent board or our new and improved board. " We strongly believe it is in the best interests of stockholders to vote the WHITE proxy card to support the Southwest Gas value maximization process, and to reject Mr. Icahn's control slate, which he has made clear has been assembled solely to facilitate his efforts to take control of the Company at an inadequate price, which is well below our current stock price. In fact, Mr. Icahn publicly stated, "at the very least, a majority of the Board needs to change in order to allow for the tender offer to be completed".

Despite the confusion created by Mr. Icahn's contradictory actions, our invitation for Mr. Icahn to participate in the process remains open.

Our highly experienced Board is conducting this process thoroughly and expeditiously. Members of the Southwest Gas Board of Directors have participated in numerous highly successful public company sale processes in various professional capacities. In fact, two Southwest Gas directors, Jane Lewis-Raymond and Leslie T. Thornton, served in prominent executive leadership roles for two of the most successful sale transactions in the gas utility industry, the sale of Piedmont Natural Gas Company, Inc. to Duke Energy Corporation, and the sale of WGL Holdings, Inc. to AltaGas Ltd., respectively. Your Board's extensive transaction experience, together with its broad and deep regulatory expertise and experience in the utility, construction and other relevant industries, make it the right Board to get the best possible value for stockholders.

The Board has formed a dedicated Strategic Transactions Committee composed solely of independent directors, Anne Mariucci, Carlos Ruisanchez and Jane Lewis-Raymond, to drive the review process. These directors have strong capital markets, regulatory and M&A experience. Our financial advisor has already begun discussions with interested parties and we have directed our financial advisor to begin making outbound calls to other interested parties. Again, regardless of Mr. Icahn's misleading public commentary, we are also reaching out to him to encourage his participation in the process.

We have already received additional inbound interest and we believe there will be significant interest in Southwest Gas.

We urge you to vote the WHITE proxy card to ensure that stockholders receive the maximum value for their shares by allowing your Board to conduct this review process as expeditiously and effectively as possible.

STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES PROCESS MAXIMIZES VALUE OF SOUTHWEST GAS' SUCCESSFUL

TRANSFORMATION TO UNLOCK STOCKHOLDER VALUE

Your Board and management team have taken a series of actions in the last several years to enhance the value of our regulated and unregulated businesses and to unlock that value for stockholders. The strategic alternatives process is the culmination of this strategic transformation.

SOUTHWEST GAS' STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION (PRNewswire)

ANALYSTS AGREE THAT OUR "STRATEGIC REVIEW IS A GAME CHANGER"

Industry experts recognize that there is significant value to be unlocked in both our regulated and unregulated businesses through this process.

One analyst noted:

Strategic Review is Game Changer

The announcement of the strategic review of the company, and a new higher bidder pushes the investment debate much more to the sum of the part valuation which precedent transactions for the three components suggest robust interest in LDCs and construction businesses. We are incremental much more positive on the stock.

– Citi Equity Research, 18 April 20221

SOUTHWEST GAS HAS THE RIGHT BOARD TO OVERSEE THE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES PROCESS

HIGHLY QUALIFIED AND DIVERSE BOARD (PRNewswire)

We strongly believe that Southwest Gas has the right Board to oversee the value maximization process. Your refreshed Board is made up of highly qualified, independent, engaged and diverse directors with strong industry experience, and expertise in strategy, finance, ESG, legal/regulatory and M&A. Your Board also includes leaders that work and live in Southwest Gas' service jurisdictions, which is important to Southwest Gas' regulators.

Southwest Gas has a robust and ongoing Board refreshment process to ensure the Board is composed of individuals with varied, complementary backgrounds, who possess core competencies that enhance our oversight and support our strategy.

Through this process, we have refreshed 40% of our Board in the last three years, adding four highly qualified Directors to our Board since 2019, three of whom are seasoned leaders in our industry and all of whom bring specific and extensive relevant M&A expertise.

We remain committed to evaluating all meaningful opportunities to maximize value for all of our stockholders – and continuing to lead with governance best practices.

COMMITTED TO PROACTIVE BOARD REFRESHMENT (PRNewswire)

PROTECT THE VALUE OF YOUR SOUTHWEST GAS INVESTMENT:

VOTE THE WHITE PROXY CARD TODAY

We welcome and encourage Mr. Icahn's participation in the process; however, we strongly believe that it would be against the best interests of Southwest Gas stockholders to permit Mr. Icahn's handpicked nominees to oversee the Company and the process.

Electing any of the nominees on Mr. Icahn's control slate could have a chilling effect on the process and potentially dissuade other parties from participating. Any of Mr. Icahn's nominees would be inherently conflicted. If elected to the Southwest Gas Board, Mr. Icahn's nominees would be in a position to advance his agenda and influence the outcome of the process.

Despite the fact we have received an indication of interest well in excess of Mr. Icahn's $82.50 per share offer, authorized a strategic alternatives process and invited him to participate, Mr. Icahn continues to run his proxy contest in an attempt to take control of the Board. Conversely, the Southwest Gas Board is committed to maximizing the value of the Company for all stockholders.

We believe the process is best overseen by the Southwest Gas Board of Directors and its independent Strategic Transactions Committee, not Mr. Icahn's nominees and deputies who have been put forward to allow him to take control of the Company.

This is a critical moment for Southwest Gas and your investment in the Company. We are confident that our ongoing strategic alternatives process will maximize value for all of our stockholders.

On behalf of your Board and the management team, thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,

/s/ Michael J. Melarkey /s/ Robert L. Boughner Michael J. Melarkey Robert L. Boughner Chairman Incoming Chairman





Lazard is serving as financial advisor to Southwest Gas and Morrison & Foerster LLP and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP are serving as legal advisors.

About Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the business of purchasing, distributing and transporting natural gas, and providing comprehensive utility infrastructure services across North America. Southwest Gas Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary, safely and reliably delivers natural gas to over two million customers in Arizona, California and Nevada. The Company's MountainWest subsidiary provides natural gas storage and interstate pipeline services within the Rocky Mountain region. Centuri Group, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, is a strategic infrastructure services company that partners with regulated utilities to build and maintain the energy network that powers millions of homes and businesses across the United States and Canada.

