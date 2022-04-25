Protiviti's Kristen Birkeland and Mark Boheim Named to Consulting Magazine's 2022 'Rising Stars of the Profession' List

Two additional consultants, Ryan Eichenlaub and Melissa Hodges, recognized as 'Ones to Watch'

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti Directors Kristen Birkeland and Mark Boheim have been named to Consulting magazine's 'Rising Stars' 2022 list. The award recognizes next-generation leaders of the consulting profession who demonstrate exemplary service to their clients and their firms. Birkeland is recognized in the Client Service category, and Boheim is recognized in the Manufacturing Industry category. Two other Protiviti consultants, Directors Ryan Eichenlaub and Melissa Hodges, are recognized as 'Ones to Watch' in the High Tech category and Leadership category, respectively.

Birkeland is a director with Protiviti's Business Performance Improvement practice, based in the firm's New York office, and provides a wide range of audit and financial advisory consulting services to international companies. Boheim is also a director with the Business Performance Improvement practice and the firm's manufacturing and distribution industry lead for Protiviti's St. Louis office. He specializes in helping manufacturing companies navigate regulatory, infrastructure and reporting challenges, including companies that are preparing to go public.

"Kristen's exceptional project management and relationship-building skills have contributed significantly to the success of several important client engagements. Mark is recognized by his colleagues as an expert on public company readiness who can guide clients through extremely complex situations," said Joseph Tarantino, Protiviti president and CEO. "All of our 2022 honorees exemplify Protiviti's highest standards of integrity, expertise and client service. I congratulate them on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to their continuing success."

Previous Protiviti Rising Stars in Consulting honorees include: Nick Britton and Kizzy Gift (2020), Sharon Delgado and Brian Kostek (2019), Jenna Fitzsimmons and Addie Nickle (2018), Kristin Forester and Angelo Poulikakos (2017), Ashley Cuevas and Madhu Mathew (2016), and Randy Armknecht (2015). Protiviti has also been recognized consistently since 2014 on Consulting magazine's 'Best Firms to Work For' annual list.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach, and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

