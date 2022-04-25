Keynote Lineup Announced For 2022 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat In Gettysburg, PA, October 4-6, 2022

GETTYSBURG, Pa., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEN MINDS announces keynote speaker lineup for The 2022 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat . The retreat, being held from October 4-6, in Gettysburg, PA, provides strategy insights, business practice models, and personal resiliency tools for health and human service executive leaders.

The retreat kicks off with the all-day 2022 OPEN MINDS Care Innovation Summit, where Dr. Sandra Stein, Chief Medical Officer, Banner Health, will deliver her keynote address, "Housing Is Healthcare – How Banner Health Is Improving Outcomes Through SDOH" as she walks us through the innovations from a health system perspective benefiting their most vulnerable members. Dr Stein will outline their consumer engagement strategy through incorporation of social determinants of health (SDOH) and how they hope to replicate their work.

On the first day of the institute, October 5, Ray Prushnok, Executive Director, UPMC Center For Social Impact, AVP, Government Programs, UPMC will deliver the keynote address "Person-Centered Health For Complex Consumers—The UPMC Collaborative Approach" as he outlines the four areas of focus for successful whole-person health initiatives for UPMC to meet the needs of the complex consumers they serve.

Margaret Mays, Vice President, Staff Accreditation, Beacon Health Options, will then give her keynote address on Thursday. Margaret brings over 20 years of experience to her role, with a background in training development, policy development, and accreditation/regulatory requirements, as well as health plan contracting and reimbursement, health care processing systems, quality program design and metrics-based programs.

The retreat sessions are designed to help executive teams address the unique challenges of a changing health and human service market in the "next normal." Sessions will cover staying competitive in a digital first market, workforce development, service lines, and financial strategies. Hosted in one of the most historic sites in the United States, the retreat will include leadership lessons from the Gettysburg Civil War battlefield.

In addition to the Care Innovation Summit, the retreat also features two executive seminars:

Registration is open and the agenda is available at: https://leadership.openminds.com/agenda .

The All-Access Institute Pass to The 2022 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat includes both the summit and seminars. Registration for only The 2022 OPEN MINDS Care Innovation Summit is also available.

Registration is included in Elite-level subscriptions to the OPEN MINDS Circle market intelligence service. For more information on the program, sponsorship opportunities, or media inquiries, contact the Executive Education and Events team, at 717-334-1329 or events@openminds.com .

