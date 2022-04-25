CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Vertiv Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 23, 2022

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Vertiv Holdings Co ("Vertiv") (NYSE: VRT) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between April 28, 2021 and February 23, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Vertiv, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/vertiv-holdings-co-loss-submission-form?prid=26221&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Vertiv includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company could not adequately respond to supply chain issues and inflation by increasing its prices; (2) as a result of the increasing costs, Vertiv's earnings would be adversely impacted; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: May 23, 2022

Aggrieved Vertiv investors only have until May 23, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

