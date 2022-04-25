Atlantic Southern Paving & Sealcoating Acquires Three Paving Companies in the Carolinas

Atlantic Southern Paving and Sealcoating announces expansion to the Carolinas with the acquisition of Superior Blacktop Services, Pavement Exchange Group, and C&T Paving.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Southern Paving and Sealcoating ("Atlantic Southern," or the "Company"), a premier national commercial paving company headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, announced today that it has acquired Superior Blacktop Services based in Summerville, SC; Pavement Exchange Group based in Charlotte, NC; and C&T Paving based in Asheville, NC. All three companies garnered outstanding reputations for providing high quality pavement maintenance. Superior and C&T Paving primarily serve the Carolina markets, while Pavement Exchange Group adds to Atlantic Southern's growing national service footprint.

Atlantic Southern's CEO, Michael J. Curry Jr., stated "We are very excited to welcome these three fantastic companies to the Atlantic Southern team. They are a great fit for our strategic vision and will meaningfully enhance our capabilities in the Carolinas." All three companies' leadership are staying onboard in these acquisitions.

This will take Atlantic Southern's acquisitions to five companies in just over a year as they continue to expand into new geographic markets. In addition to these three recent transactions, Atlantic Southern Paving acquired Emerald Paving based out of California in January 2021 and Murphree Paving based out of Mississippi in September 2021.

In 2019, Atlantic Southern partnered with Harbor Beach Capital, a middle market private equity firm with a proven track record of driving organic and acquisition growth in middle market businesses. This partnership's mission is to continue to expand Atlantic Southern's geographic footprint as well as enrich their national service offerings to their growing customer base.

About Atlantic Southern Paving and Sealcoating

Headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Atlantic Southern is a leading, full-service commercial pavement maintenance and parking lot construction services company. Atlantic Southern offers its services throughout all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The Company's services include ADA modification, asphalt paving, asphalt repairs, concrete, crack sealing, drainage, pavement marking, sealcoating, signage, speed bumps, and striping. For more information on Atlantic Southern Paving and Sealcoating, please contact Laura Lessey at 954-581-5805 or visit www.AtlanticSouthernPaving.com

