Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., at the Vanguard of the Life Science Industry, Reports: 1Q22 Net Loss per Share - Diluted of $0.96; 1Q22 FFO per Share - Diluted, As Adjusted, of $2.05

PASADENA, Calif., April 25, 2022 -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Key highlights







Operating results 1Q22

1Q21

Total revenues:







In millions $ 615.1

$ 479.8

Growth

28.2%



Net (loss) income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted In millions $ (151.7)

$ 6.1

Per share $ (0.96)

$ 0.04

Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted In millions $ 324.6

$ 263.0

Per share $ 2.05

$ 1.91



Continued strong leasing volume in 1Q22, after a historic year of leasing in 2021

Strong leasing activity continued in 1Q22 with the second-highest leasing volume in Company history for both total space and development and redevelopment space:





1Q22

Total leasing activity – RSF

2,463,438

Leasing of development and redevelopment space – RSF

1,439,696

Lease renewals and re-leasing of space:





RSF (included in total leasing activity above)

864,077

Rental rate increases

32.2%

Rental rate increases (cash basis)

16.5%

Excluding short-term renewals executed to allow Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ("BMS") to expand

and consolidate into our Alexandria Point development project, described further below:

Rental rate increases

39.8%

Rental rate increases (cash basis)

23.2%



During 1Q22, we executed the following long-term leases:

Continued strong net operating income and internal growth

Net operating income (cash basis) of $1.5 billion for 1Q22 annualized, up $301.3 million , or 24.9%, compared to 1Q21 annualized.

97% of our leases contain contractual annual rent escalations approximating 3%.

7.6% and 7.3% (cash basis) same property net operating income increase for 1Q22 over 1Q21.

A REIT industry-leading high-quality tenant roster with high-quality revenues and cash flows, strong margins, and operational excellence

Percentage of total annual rental revenue in effect from investment-grade or

publicly traded large cap tenants

50%













Occupancy of operating properties in North America

94.7%



Occupancy of operating properties in North America (excluding vacancy at

recently acquired properties)

98.6% (1)

Operating margin

71%



Adjusted EBITDA margin

71%













Weighted-average remaining lease term:







All tenants

7.3 years Top 20 tenants

10.5 years





(1) Excludes 1.6 million RSF, or 3.9%, of vacancy at recently acquired properties representing lease-up opportunities that are expected to provide incremental annual rental revenue. Refer to "Occupancy" in our Supplemental Information.

100 Binney Street achieves $1 billion valuation milestone in recapitalization

During 1Q22, we completed the sale of a 70% interest in 100 Binney Street in our Cambridge/Inner Suburbs submarket of Greater Boston for a sales price of $713.2 million, or $2,353 per RSF, at capitalization rates of 3.6% and 3.5% (cash basis), representing an excess of $413.6 million above our book value of the 70% interest sold. The sales price at 100% represents a property valuation of $1.02 billion. Proceeds from this sale will be reinvested into our highly leased value-creation pipeline and acquisitions with development and redevelopment opportunities.

Continued high demand drives visibility for future growth aggregating $665 million of incremental annual rental revenue

Our highly leased value-creation pipeline of current and key near-term projects that are under construction or that will commence construction in the next six quarters is expected to generate greater than $665 million of incremental annual rental revenue, primarily commencing from 2Q22 through 1Q25.

8.0 million RSF of our value-creation projects are either under construction or expected to commence construction in the next six quarters.

77% leased/negotiating.

Strong and flexible balance sheet with significant liquidity

Investment-grade credit ratings ranked in the top 10% among all publicly traded U.S. REITs as of March 31, 2022 .

Net debt and preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA of 5.5x and fixed-charge coverage ratio of 5.1x for 1Q22 annualized.

Total debt and preferred stock to gross assets of 28% as of March 31, 2022 .

$5.7 billion liquidity as of March 31, 2022 .

Continued dividend strategy to share growth in cash flows with stockholders

Common stock dividend declared for 1Q22 of $1.15 per common share, aggregating $4.54 per common share for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022, up 24 cents, or 6%, over the twelve months ended March 31, 2021. Our FFO payout ratio of 57% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 allows us to continue to share growth in cash flows from operating activities with our stockholders while also retaining a significant portion for reinvestment.

Key items included in operating results

Key items included in net (loss) income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders:

















(In millions, except per share amounts) Amount

Per Share – Diluted



1Q22

1Q21

1Q22

1Q21

Unrealized losses on non-real estate investments $ (263.4)

$ (46.3)

$ (1.67)

$ (0.34)

Significant realized gains on non-real estate investments —

22.9

—

0.17

Gain on sales of real estate —

2.8

—

0.02

Impairment of real estate —

(5.1)

—

(0.04)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —

(67.3)

—

(0.49)

Total $ (263.4)

$ (93.0)

$ (1.67)

$ (0.68)



External growth and investment in real estate

Alexandria at the vanguard of innovation with a focus on accommodating our tenants' current needs and providing a path for their future growth; high-quality roster of over 1,000 tenants

During 1Q22, we completed acquisitions in our key life science cluster submarkets aggregating 7.3 million SF and comprising 6.9 million RSF of future development and redevelopment opportunities and 451,760 RSF of operating space for an aggregate purchase price of $1.8 billion . These acquisitions continue to be primarily focused on future development or redevelopment opportunities to expand our mega campuses and accommodate the future growth of our tenants.

Delivery and commencement of value-creation projects

During 1Q22, we placed into service development and redevelopment projects aggregating 566,665 RSF across multiple submarkets.

82% of construction costs related to active development and redevelopment projects aggregating 5.4 million RSF are under a guaranteed maximum price contract or other contracts. Our budgets also include a landlord contingency that generally ranges between 3% and 5%. Refer to "Definitions and reconciliations" in our Supplemental Information for additional details.

Annual net operating income (cash basis) is expected to increase by $48 million upon the burn-off of initial free rent from recently delivered projects.

During 1Q22, we commenced construction on five value-creation projects aggregating 1.1 million RSF, including:

Delivery and commencement of value-creation projects (continued)

Value-creation pipeline of new Class A development and redevelopment projects as

a percentage of gross assets

1Q22 Under construction projects 76% leased/negotiating

9% Pre-leased/negotiating near-term projects expected to commence construction in

the next six quarters 82% leased/negotiating

2% Income-producing/potential cash flows/covered land play(1)

7% Land

2%







(1) Includes projects that have existing buildings that are generating or can generate operating cash flows. Also includes development rights associated with existing operating campuses.

Balance sheet management

Key metrics as of March 31, 2022

$42.8 billion in total market capitalization.

$32.5 billion in total equity capitalization, which ranks in the top 10% among all publicly traded U.S. REITs as of March 31, 2022 .

No debt maturities prior to 2025 as of April 25, 2022 .

13.8 years weighted-average remaining term of debt as of March 31, 2022 .





1Q22

Goal



Quarter

Trailing

4Q22



Annualized

12 Months

Annualized Net debt and preferred stock to

Adjusted EBITDA

5.5x



5.9x

Less than or equal to 5.1x Fixed-charge coverage ratio

5.1x



5.1x

Greater than or equal to 5.1x



Key capital events

During 1Q22, our common equity transactions included the following: In March 2022 , we settled a portion of these forward equity sales agreements by issuing 3.2 million shares and received net proceeds of $648.2 million . We expect to issue 4.8 million shares to settle our remaining outstanding forward equity sales agreements and receive net proceeds of approximately $1.0 billion in 2022.

In February 2022 , we opportunistically issued $1.8 billion of unsecured senior notes payable with a weighted-average interest rate of 3.28% and a weighted-average maturity of 22.0 years. The unsecured senior notes include:

Investments

As of March 31, 2022 , our investments aggregated $1.7 billion , including unrealized gains of $532.6 million .

Investment loss of $240.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 included $23.1 million in realized gains and $263.4 million in unrealized losses (due to changes in fair value).

Subsequent event

In April 2022 , we repaid two secured notes payable aggregating $195.0 million due in 2024 with an effective interest rate of 3.40% and recognized a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $3.3 million , including a prepayment penalty and the write-off of unamortized loan fees.

Industry and ESG leadership: catalyzing and leading the way for positive change to benefit human health and society

In April 2022 , 9880 Campus Point Drive, a 98,000 RSF development on the Alexandria Point mega campus in our University Town Center submarket, earned LEED Platinum certification, the highest level of certification under the U.S. Green Building Council's Core & Shell rating system. Home to Alexandria GradLabs ® , a dynamic proprietary platform purpose-built to accelerate the growth of promising post-seed-stage life science companies, the cutting-edge facility demonstrates high levels of sustainability, including decreased water consumption, significantly reduced energy use, and increased use of recycled resources and materials.

In March 2022 , Alexandria's executive chairman and founder, Joel S. Marcus , was honored by the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation in Arlington, Texas during a groundbreaking ceremony in celebration of the historic mission-critical milestone in the development of the national museum. Mr. Marcus, who serves on the foundation's board of directors, attended alongside fellow foundation board members, major museum donors, government officials, and 15 Medal of Honor recipients to commemorate the foundation's remarkable progress toward its goal to build a permanent home where the inspiring stories of our country's Medal of Honor recipients will be brought to life.

In February 2022 , Alexandria was ranked the #5 most sustainable REIT, as featured in the Barron's article, "10 Real Estate Companies That Are Both Greener and More Profitable."

In February 2022 , Alexandria earned the first-ever Fitwel Life Science certification for 300 Technology Square, located on the Alexandria Technology Square ® mega campus in our Cambridge /Inner Suburbs submarket. The new rigorous, evidence-based Fitwel Life Science Scorecard — developed in partnership with the Center for Active Design exclusively for Alexandria — is the first healthy building framework dedicated to laboratory facilities, marking another pioneering effort by the company to prioritize tenant health and wellness and further differentiate our world-class laboratory buildings.

In January 2022 , Alexandria Venture Investments, our strategic venture capital platform, was recognized by Silicon Valley Bank in its "Healthcare Investments and Exits: 2022 Annual Report" as the #1 most active corporate investor in biopharma by new deal volume (2020-2021) for the fifth consecutive year. In March 2022 , Alexandria Venture Investments was also recognized by AgFunder in its "2022 AgriFoodTech Investment Report" as one of the five most active U.S. Investors in agrifoodtech by number of companies in which it invested (2021) for the second consecutive year.

Several of Alexandria's facilities and campuses across our regions received awards in honor of excellence in operations, development, and design:

Acquisitions

March 31, 2022

(Dollars in thousands)



















Square Footage























Acquisitions With Development/Redevelopment Opportunities(1)











Property

Submarket/Market

Date of Purchase

Number of

Properties

Operating Occupancy

Future

Development

Active

Development/

Redevelopment

Operating With

Future

Development/

Redevelopment

Operating(2)

Operating

Total(3)

Purchase Price Completed in 1Q22:

















































421 Park Drive(4)

Fenway/Greater Boston

1/13/22

—

N/A



202,997 (4) —

—

—

—

202,997

$ 81,119 (4) 225 and 235 Presidential Way

Route 128/Greater Boston

1/28/22

2

100%



—

—

440,130

—

—

440,130



124,673

1150 El Camino Real

South San Francisco/San

Francisco Bay Area

2/8/22

1

99



610,000

—

431,940

70,000

—

680,000



118,000

3301, 3303, 3305, and 3307

Hillview Avenue

Greater Stanford/ San Francisco Bay Area

1/6/22

4

100



—

—

292,013

—

—

292,013



446,000

Costa Verde by Alexandria

University Town Center/ San Diego

1/11/22

2

100



537,000

—

8,730

—

—

545,730



125,000

800 Mercer Street (60%

interest in consolidated JV)

Lake Union/Seattle

3/18/22

—

N/A



869,000

—

—

—

—

869,000



87,608

Alexandria Center® for Life

Science – Durham

Research Triangle/

Research Triangle

1/11/22

—

N/A



1,175,000

—

—

—

—

1,175,000



99,428

104 and 108/110/112/114 TW

Alexander Drive, 2752 East

NC Highway 54, and 10

South Triangle Drive(5)

Research Triangle/

Research Triangle

1/6/22

4

89



750,000

—

69,485

—

—

819,485



80,000

Intersection Campus

Texas/Other

2/18/22

9

81



—

—

998,099

—

—

998,099



400,400

Other

Various

Various

7

92



473,994

—

428,097

381,760

—

1,283,851



278,489













29

91%



4,617,991

—

2,668,494 (6) 451,760 (6) — (6) 7,306,305



1,840,717

Other targeted acquisitions













































1,159,283

2022 acquisitions (midpoint)











































$ 3,000,000





















































2022 guidance range







































$2,500,000 – $3,500,000





(1) We expect to provide total estimated costs and related yields for development and redevelopment projects in the future, subsequent to the commencement of construction. (2) Represents the operating component of our value-creation acquisitions that is not expected to undergo future development or redevelopment. (3) Represents total square footage upon completion of development or redevelopment of a new Class A property. Square footage presented includes RSF of buildings currently in operation with future development or redevelopment opportunities. We intend to demolish and develop or to redevelop the existing properties upon expiration of the existing in-place leases. Refer to "Definitions and reconciliations" in our Supplemental Information for additional details on value-creation square feet currently included in rental properties. (4) Represents the incremental purchase price related to the achievement of additional entitlement rights aggregating 202,997 SF at our Alexandria Center® for Life Science – Fenway mega campus. (5) Includes the acquisition of fee simple interests in the land underlying our recently acquired 108/110/112/114 TW Alexander Drive buildings, which were previously subject to ground leases. (6) We expect the acquisitions completed during the three months ended March 31, 2022 to generate initial annual net operating income of approximately $75 million for the twelve months following acquisition. These acquisitions included 29 operating properties with a weighted-average acquisition date of January 23, 2022 (weighted by initial annual net operating income).

Dispositions and Sales of Partial Interest

March 31, 2022

(Dollars in thousands) Property

Submarket/Market

Date of

Sale

Interest

Sold

RSF

Capitalization

Rate

Capitalization

Rate

(Cash Basis)

Sales Price

Sales Price

per RSF

Consideration

in Excess of

Book Value





















































100 Binney Street

Cambridge/Greater Boston

3/30/22

70%



432,931

3.6%



3.5%



$ 713,228 (1) $ 2,353

$ 413,615 (2)





















































Other

Greater Boston

2Q22

100%



TBD













300,000 – 400,000





TBD



Other





TBD

TBD



TBD













286,772 – 1,486,772





TBD



2022 guidance range































$ 1,300,000 – $ 2,600,000





































































(1) Represents the contractual sales price for the percentage interest of the property sold by us. (2) We retained control over the newly formed real estate joint venture and therefore continued to consolidate this property. We accounted for the difference between the consideration received and the book value of the interest sold as an equity transaction, with no gain or loss recognized in earnings.

Guidance

March 31, 2022

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

The following updated guidance is based on our current view of existing market conditions and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2022. There can be no assurance that actual amounts will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. Also, refer to our discussion of "forward-looking statements" on page 7 of this Earnings Press Release for additional details.





2022 Guidance





2022 Guidance Midpoint Summary of Key Changes in Guidance

As of 4/25/22

As of 1/31/22

Summary of Key Changes in Sources and Uses of Capital Guidance

As of 4/25/22

As of 1/31/22 EPS, FFO per share, and FFO per share, as adjusted

See updates below

Dispositions and sales of partial interest

$1,950

$1,700 Same property net operating income increases

5.9% to 7.9%

5.5% to 7.5%

Issuance of unsecured senior notes payable

$1,800

$1,450 Straight-line rent revenue

$154 to $164

$150 to $160

Repayments of secured notes payable

$(195)

$—













































Projected 2022 Earnings per Share and Funds From Operations per Share Attributable to

Alexandria's Common Stockholders – Diluted





As of 4/25/22

As of 1/31/22

Earnings per share(1)

$1.08 to $1.18

$2.65 to $2.85

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets



5.65





5.65



Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards



(0.02)





(0.04)



Funds from operations per share(2)

$6.71 to $6.81

$8.26 to $8.46

Unrealized losses on non-real estate investments



1.67





—



Loss on early extinguishment of debt(3)



0.02





—



Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards



(0.02)





—



Other



(0.05)





—



Funds from operations per share, as adjusted(2)

$8.33 to $8.43

$8.26 to $8.46

Midpoint

$8.38

$8.36















Key Assumptions

Low

High

Occupancy percentage in North America as of December 31, 2022

95.2%

95.8%

Lease renewals and re-leasing of space:









Rental rate increases

30.0%

35.0%

Rental rate increases (cash basis)

18.0%

23.0%

Same property performance:









Net operating income increase

5.9%

7.9%

Net operating income increase (cash basis)

6.5%

8.5%

Straight-line rent revenue

$ 154

$ 164

General and administrative expenses

$ 168

$ 176

Capitalization of interest

$ 269

$ 279

Interest expense

$ 90

$ 100



























Key Credit Metrics

2022 Guidance Net debt and preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA – 4Q22 annualized

Less than or equal to 5.1x Fixed-charge coverage ratio – 4Q22 annualized

Greater than or equal to 5.1x







Key Sources and Uses of Capital

Range

Midpoint

Certain

Completed

Items as of

3/31/22 Sources of capital:



















Net cash provided by operating activities after

dividends

$ 275

$ 325

$ 300





Incremental debt

1,375

525



950

See below Dispositions and sales of partial interest (refer to

page 5)

1,300

2,600



1,950

$ 713

Common equity

2,250

3,250



2,750

$ 2,040 (4) Total sources of capital

$ 5,200

$ 6,700

$ 5,950





Uses of capital:



















Construction (refer to page 46)

$ 2,700

$ 3,200

$ 2,950





Acquisitions (refer to page 4)

2,500

3,500



3,000

$ 1,841

Total uses of capital

$ 5,200

$ 6,700

$ 5,950





Incremental debt (included above):



















Issuance of unsecured senior notes payable

$ 1,800

$ 1,800

$ 1,800

$ 1,800

Repayments of secured notes payable

(195)

(195)



(195)

$ (195) (3) Unsecured senior line of credit, commercial paper,

and other

(230)

(1,080)



(655)





Incremental debt

$ 1,375

$ 525

$ 950

































(1) Excludes unrealized gains or losses after March 31, 2022 that are required to be recognized in earnings and are excluded from funds from operations per share, as adjusted. (2) Refer to "Funds from operations and funds from operations, as adjusted, attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders" in the "Definitions and reconciliations" of our Supplemental Information for additional details. (3) Refer to "Subsequent event" on page 3 of this Earnings Press Release for additional details. (4) Refer to "Key capital events" on page 2 of this Earnings Press Release for additional details. During the three months ended March 31, 2022, we entered into new forward equity sales agreements aggregating $2.0 billion to sell 9.9 million shares of our common stock. As of March 31, 2022, we settled a portion of these forward equity sales agreements by issuing 3.2 million shares and received net proceeds of $648.2 million. We expect to issue 6.6 million shares to settle our remaining outstanding forward equity sales agreements and receive net proceeds of approximately $1.3 billion in 2022.

Earnings Call Information and About the Company

March 31, 2022

We will host a conference call on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time ("ET")/noon Pacific Time ("PT"), which is open to the general public, to discuss our financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. To participate in this conference call, dial (833) 366-1125 or (412) 902-6738 shortly before 3:00 p.m. ET/noon PT and ask the operator to join the call for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. The audio webcast can be accessed at www.are.com in the "For Investors" section. A replay of the call will be available for a limited time from 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The replay number is (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, and the access code is 3372112.

Additionally, a copy of this Earnings Press Release and Supplemental Information for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 is available in the "For Investors" section of our website at www.are.com or by following this link: http://www.are.com/fs/2022q1.pdf.

For any questions, please contact Joel S. Marcus, executive chairman and founder; Peter M. Moglia, co-chief executive officer and co-chief investment officer; Stephen A. Richardson, co-chief executive officer; Dean A. Shigenaga, president and chief financial officer; Paula Schwartz, managing director of Rx Communications Group, at (917) 322-2216; or Sara M. Kabakoff, vice president – communications, at (626) 578-0777.

About the Company

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech, and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $42.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 74.2 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2022. The asset base in North America includes 41.9 million RSF of operating properties and 5.4 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 10.4 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects, and 16.5 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, agtech, and technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agtech, and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value. For additional information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

***********

This document includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our 2022 earnings per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, 2022 funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, net operating income, and our projected sources and uses of capital. You can identify the forward-looking statements by their use of forward-looking words, such as "forecast," "guidance," "goals," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "seeks," "should," "targets," or "will," or the negative of those words or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. There can be no assurance that actual results will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, without limitation, our failure to obtain capital (debt, construction financing, and/or equity) or refinance debt maturities, lower than expected yields, increased interest rates and operating costs, adverse economic or real estate developments in our markets, our failure to successfully place into service and lease any properties undergoing development or redevelopment and our existing space held for future development or redevelopment (including new properties acquired for that purpose), our failure to successfully operate or lease acquired properties, decreased rental rates, increased vacancy rates or failure to renew or replace expiring leases, defaults on or non-renewal of leases by tenants, adverse general and local economic conditions, an unfavorable capital market environment, decreased leasing activity or lease renewals, failure to obtain LEED and other healthy building certifications and efficiencies, and other risks and uncertainties detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this Earnings Press Release and Supplemental Information, and unless otherwise stated, we assume no obligation to update this information and expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For more discussion relating to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements, and risks to our business in general, please refer to our SEC filings, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Alexandria®, Lighthouse Design® logo, Building the Future of Life-Changing Innovation®, That's What's in Our DNA®, GradLabs®, Alexandria Center®, Alexandria Technology Square®, Alexandria Technology Center®, and Alexandria Innovation Center® are copyrights and trademarks of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. All other company names, trademarks, and logos referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

March 31, 2022

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended



3/31/22

12/31/21

9/30/21

6/30/21

3/31/21 Revenues:



















Income from rentals

$ 612,554

$ 574,656

$ 546,527

$ 508,371

$ 478,695 Other income

2,511

2,267

1,232

1,248

1,154 Total revenues

615,065

576,923

547,759

509,619

479,849





















Expenses:



















Rental operations

181,328

175,717

165,995

143,955

137,888 General and administrative

40,931

41,654

37,931

37,880

33,996 Interest

29,440

34,862

35,678

35,158

36,467 Depreciation and amortization

240,659

239,254

210,842

190,052

180,913 Impairment of real estate

—

—

42,620

4,926

5,129 Loss on early extinguishment of debt

—

—

—

—

67,253 Total expenses

492,358

491,487

493,066

411,971

461,646





















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures

220

3,018

3,091

2,609

3,537 Investment (loss) income

(240,319)

(112,884)

67,084

304,263

1,014 Gain (loss) on sales of real estate

—

124,226

(435)

—

2,779 Net (loss) income

(117,392)

99,796

124,433

404,520

25,533 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(32,177)

(24,901)

(21,286)

(19,436)

(17,412) Net (loss) income attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s stockholders

(149,569)

74,895

103,147

385,084

8,121 Net income attributable to unvested restricted stock awards

(2,081)

(2,098)

(1,883)

(4,521)

(2,014) Net (loss) income attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s common stockholders

$ (151,650)

$ 72,797

$ 101,264

$ 380,563

$ 6,107





















Net (loss) income per share attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s common stockholders:



















Basic

$ (0.96)

$ 0.47

$ 0.67

$ 2.61

$ 0.04 Diluted

$ (0.96)

$ 0.47

$ 0.67

$ 2.61

$ 0.04





















Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding:



















Basic

158,198

153,464

150,854

145,825

137,319 Diluted

158,198

154,307

151,561

146,058

137,688





















Dividends declared per share of common stock

$ 1.15

$ 1.15

$ 1.12

$ 1.12

$ 1.09

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, 2022

(In thousands)





3/31/22

12/31/21

9/30/21

6/30/21

3/31/21 Assets



















Investments in real estate

$ 27,100,009

$ 24,980,669

$ 23,071,514

$ 21,692,385

$ 20,253,418 Investments in unconsolidated real estate joint ventures

38,456

38,483

321,737

323,622

325,928 Cash and cash equivalents

775,060

361,348

325,872

323,876

492,184 Restricted cash

95,106

53,879

42,182

33,697

42,219 Tenant receivables

7,570

7,379

7,749

6,710

7,556 Deferred rent

881,743

839,335

816,219

781,600

751,967 Deferred leasing costs

484,184

402,898

329,952

321,005

294,328 Investments

1,661,101

1,876,564

2,046,878

1,999,283

1,641,811 Other assets

1,801,027

1,658,818

1,596,615

1,536,672

1,424,935 Total assets

$ 32,844,256

$ 30,219,373

$ 28,558,718

$ 27,018,850

$ 25,234,346





















Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Equity



















Secured notes payable

$ 208,910

$ 205,198

$ 198,758

$ 227,984

$ 229,406 Unsecured senior notes payable

10,094,337

8,316,678

8,314,851

8,313,025

8,311,512 Unsecured senior line of credit and commercial paper

—

269,990

749,978

299,990

— Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities

2,172,692

2,210,410

2,149,450

1,825,387

1,750,687 Dividends payable

187,701

183,847

173,560

170,647

160,779 Total liabilities

12,663,640

11,186,123

11,586,597

10,837,033

10,452,384





















Commitments and contingencies









































Redeemable noncontrolling interests

9,612

9,612

11,681

11,567

11,454





















Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s stockholders' equity:



















Common stock

1,614

1,580

1,532

1,507

1,457 Additional paid-in capital

16,934,094

16,195,256

14,727,735

14,194,023

12,994,748 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,727)

(7,294)

(6,029)

(4,508)

(5,799) Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s stockholders' equity

16,929,981

16,189,542

14,723,238

14,191,022

12,990,406 Noncontrolling interests

3,241,023

2,834,096

2,237,202

1,979,228

1,780,102 Total equity

20,171,004

19,023,638

16,960,440

16,170,250

14,770,508 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests, and equity

$ 32,844,256

$ 30,219,373

$ 28,558,718

$ 27,018,850

$ 25,234,346

Funds From Operations and Funds From Operations per Share

March 31, 2022

(In thousands)

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including our share of amounts from consolidated and unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, to funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, and funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted, for the periods below:





Three Months Ended



3/31/22

12/31/21

9/30/21

6/30/21

3/31/21 Net (loss) income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders

$ (151,650)

$ 72,797

$ 101,264

$ 380,563

$ 6,107 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

237,160

234,979

205,436

186,498

177,720 Noncontrolling share of depreciation and amortization from consolidated real estate JVs

(23,681)

(21,265)

(17,871)

(16,301)

(15,443) Our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated real estate JVs

955

3,058

3,465

4,135

3,076 (Gain) loss on sales of real estate

—

(124,226)

435

—

(2,779) Impairment of real estate – rental properties

—

—

18,602

1,754

5,129 Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

—

—

(1,472)

(2,191)

(201) Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted(1)

62,784

165,343

309,859

554,458

173,609 Unrealized losses (gains) on non-real estate investments

263,433

139,716

14,432

(244,031)

46,251 Significant realized gains on non-real estate investments

—

—

(52,427)

(34,773)

(22,919) Impairment of real estate

—

—

24,018

3,172

— Loss on early extinguishment of debt

—

—

—

—

67,253 Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

(1,604)

(1,432)

149

3,428

(1,208) Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted

$ 324,613

$ 303,627

$ 296,031

$ 282,254

$ 262,986





(1) Calculated in accordance with standards established by the Nareit Board of Governors.

Funds From Operations and Funds From Operations per Share (continued)

March 31, 2022

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP, including our share of amounts from consolidated and unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, to funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, and funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted, for the periods below. Per share amounts may not add due to rounding.





Three Months Ended



3/31/22

12/31/21

9/30/21

6/30/21

3/31/21 Net (loss) income per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted

$ (0.96)

$ 0.47

$ 0.67

$ 2.61

$ 0.04 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

1.36

1.40

1.26

1.19

1.20 (Gain) loss on sales of real estate

—

(0.80)

—

—

(0.02) Impairment of real estate – rental properties

—

—

0.12

0.01

0.04 Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

—

—

(0.01)

(0.01)

— Funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted

0.40

1.07

2.04

3.80

1.26 Unrealized losses (gains) on non-real estate investments

1.67

0.91

0.10

(1.67)

0.34 Significant realized gains on non-real estate investments

—

—

(0.35)

(0.24)

(0.17) Impairment of real estate

—

—

0.16

0.02

— Loss on early extinguishment of debt

—

—

—

—

0.49 Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

(0.02)

(0.01)

—

0.02

(0.01) Funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted

$ 2.05

$ 1.97

$ 1.95

$ 1.93

$ 1.91





















Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding for calculation of:



















Earnings per share – diluted

158,198

154,307

151,561

146,058

137,688 Funds from operations, diluted, per share

158,209

154,307

151,561

146,058

137,688 Funds from operations, diluted, as adjusted, per share

158,209

154,307

151,561

146,058

137,688

