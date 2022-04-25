2022 Survey Reveals that Americans Can Be Safer from Tornadoes

Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) identifies tornado safety knowledge gaps and offers an education campaign to save lives and property.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As communities prepare to mark the 11th anniversary of the deadly April 27 "Tuscaloosa Super Outbreak," a new survey reveals that Americans in high-risk states continue to struggle with understanding critical tornado weather warnings and life safety protection options.

The survey shows 42% percent of respondents mistook a tornado watch for a warning. In comparison, this is an improvement over 2021, when 50% confused the terminology. The terms matter because they prompt distinctly different protective actions. Staying aware (Tornado Watch) vs. taking shelter (Tornado Warning) can make a life-or-death difference. (PRNewswire)

The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) annual tornado research effort, Is America #TornadoStrong? surveyed 500 residents in 12 tornado-prone states. The questions measured awareness and understanding of weather terminology, safe and unsafe protective actions, safe rooms, storm shelters, and affordability.

According to the 2022 survey, 42% percent of respondents mistook a tornado watch for a warning. In comparison, this is an improvement over 2021, when 50% confused the terminology. The terms matter because they prompt distinctly different protective actions. Staying aware (Tornado Watch) vs. taking shelter (Tornado Warning) can make a life-or-death difference.

Additionally, 48% of those surveyed are unaware that safe rooms are affordable and provide near-absolute life safety protection in most tornadoes. 51% overestimated the cost.

"The National Weather Service dubbed April 27, 2011, as the most active and deadliest day for tornadoes," said FLASH President and CEO Leslie Chapman-Henderson. "That outbreak and the December devastation in places like Mayfield, Kentucky, reflect the need for continued public education efforts like #TornadoStrong. We want to ensure that people in harm's way know where to go, what to do, and when to do it as tornadoes threaten and strike."

Visit Tornado-Strong.org to view the 2022 Is America #TornadoStrong?Topline Consumer Survey Findings Report. View and download free resources, including Tornado Watch vs. Warning: Know the Difference and What to Do. Access the Choosing the Right Safe Room for You backgrounder that outlines six different types of safe rooms and includes short video features. Public educators and meteorologists can use the shareable social media graphics and FAQs to spread the word about tornado safety.

About FLASH

The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) is the country's leading consumer advocate for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from disasters. The FLASH partnership includes more than 100 innovative and diverse organizations that share a vision of making America a more disaster-resilient nation, including FEMA, Florida Division of Emergency Management, Huber Engineered Woods, International Code Council, ISO - Verisk Analytics, Lowe's, MyRadar, National Weather Service, Renew Financial, Simpson Strong-Tie, State Farm, and USAA. In 2008, FLASH and Disney opened the interactive weather experience StormStruck: A Tale of Two Homes in Lake Buena Vista, FL. FLASH's signature program No Code. No Confidence. - Inspect2Protect.org provides consumers with a one-of-a-kind building code transparency tool to easily identify their community's building code. Learn more about FLASH and access free consumer resources by visiting www.flash.org and www.Inspect2Protect.org , calling toll-free (877) 221- SAFE (7233), following @federalalliance on Twitter, and Facebook.com/federalalliance .

