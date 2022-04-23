Georgetown Master-Planned Community Parmer Ranch Opens New Gated Section

Sitterle Homes will build homes on 79 lots in the newest section of the residential mixed-use community

GEORGETOWN, Texas, April 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new gated section of Parmer Ranch, an amenity-rich master-planned community in Georgetown, will soon open for sales. Featuring 79 lots, Sitterle Homes will build new homes ranging from 1,586-2,689 square feet in Parmer Ranch Cottages beginning this summer.

Sitterle Homes Cottages Coming Soon to Parmer Ranch in Georgetown, TX. (PRNewswire)

Homebuyers can join Sitterle's interest list for updates on pricing and home designs in Parmer Ranch Cottages. Sitterle Homes is currently selling Parmer Ranch lots and homes from an off-site center but plans to build a new model home in the Cottages.

"Parmer Ranch has been a huge success for us as we sold out Phase 1 incredibly fast. We are excited to continue within this community with this product," said Brian Shields, President of Sitterle Homes Austin LLC.

Nestled in the rolling Texas Hill Country north of Austin, Parmer Ranch is a 454-acre community showcasing beautiful amenities steps from home, including a 10-acre park currently under development that will feature an extensive trail system, zip lines and a playground. The community will also offer an amenity center and 100 acres of dedicated commercial real estate space.

In 2022, developer Owen Holdings began construction on new homesites in the second and third phases of Parmer Ranch, which are scheduled to open in May. GFO Home's new model home is now open at 2002 Clearlight Lane, Georgetown, TX 78633. Homebuilders Gehan Homes and Empire Communities anticipate to open model homes in early May.

Parmer Ranch is situated at Williams Drive and Ronald Reagan Boulevard, minutes from beloved restaurants, boutiques and festivals in the historic downtown Georgetown Square. Nearby Lake Georgetown also offers boating, hiking and mountain biking opportunities. The community is a quick commute away from top employment centers and major tech companies across northern parts of the region. Austin, Round Rock, Killeen/Ft. Hood and favorite Hill Country entertainment destinations are only a short drive away.

Served by the acclaimed Georgetown Independent School District, development of a new middle school within Parmer Ranch will begin this summer. The new Benold Middle School is scheduled to open for the 2024-2025 school year. The community will also be home to a future Georgetown ISD elementary school.

To visit the community from Austin, head north on I-35 to Georgetown and take exit 262. Head west on Williams Drive for 11 miles to the community entrance on Parmer Ranch Boulevard. For more information, visit parmerranch.com.

About the Developer

Owen Holdings Inc., founded by long-time real estate professional Joe Owen, owns and develops single-family and commercial real estate property throughout Texas. Along with his operating partner, Klugman Company, his current focus is residential and mixed-use development projects. In addition to Parmer Ranch, they developed and manage North Haven, an estate lot community in Liberty Hill and Crystal Falls Business Park in Leander and other projects in early stage of development.

