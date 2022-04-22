TRAVEL + LEISURE NAMES WEEKAPAUG INN TO ITS 2022 LIST OF THE BEST HOTELS IN THE WORLD

Weekapaug Inn's Commitment to Service and Sustainability Provide Unique Experiences for Guests

WESTERLY, R.I., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The acclaimed Five-Forbes-Star Weekapaug Inn has been recognized as one of the world's most premier hotels in Travel + Leisure's 2022 T+L 500 List. Each year, the readers of Travel + Leisure vote for their favorite destinations, city hotels, resorts, and more in the World's Best Awards survey. Drawing on the 2021 World's Best Awards survey results, Travel + Leisure recognizes the 500 best hotels around the globe in the 2022 edition of the T+L 500. The T+L 500 properties are divided into eight geographic regions, designed to serve as a trusted resource for millions of enthusiastic travelers.

"We are delighted and honored to be named one of the world's leading hotels by such a highly regarded travel authority," said General Manager Daniel Abrashoff. "This coveted list is a valuable resource for travelers, and we are incredibly grateful to our guests for recognizing our team's diligence and exceptional attention-to-detail."

Located on the Rhode Island shoreline overlooking Quonochontaug Pond and the Atlantic Ocean, Weekapaug Inn offers a one-of-a-kind guest experiences, connecting Forbes Five-Star luxury with the natural splendor of the resort and the scenic shore.

Weekapaug Inn and its staff members are committed to meeting the evolving expectations of today's luxury traveler. The charming seaside hotel features an on-staff Naturalist and has unveiled its sustainability program with meaningful initiatives across the property.

Most notably, the property installed a state-of-the-art geothermal heating and cooling system, which will aid in reducing the property's carbon footprint. Weekapaug Inn also has a new partnership with Earth Care Farms, Rhode Island's oldest operating compost farm, which turns the hotel's food waste into soil for use by local farmers. Additional sustainability-focused upgrades include replacing pesticides with plants that draw mosquito-eating birds.

The full T+L 500 List is featured in the May issue of Travel + Leisure and at www.travelandleisure.com/tl500-2022.

About Weekapaug Inn

Weekapaug Inn is an award-winning, Forbes Five-Star historic inn, named one of the "Best Hotels in the World" by Travel + Leisure and one of the "Most Charming Hotels" by Reader's Digest. The property is a natural gem that is nestled on the scenic Atlantic Coast, surrounded by a salt pond and overlooking a barrier beach. Guests can enjoy 31 guest rooms including four two-bedroom Signature Suites, a new MeetingHouse with retractable windows, sweeping waterfront views, an outdoor pool and access to a private community beach. The property's dedicated on-staff Naturalist helps guests discover and engage with their surroundings, with guided beach walks, boating excursions, biking, bird watching, stargazing, and more.

As part of the Ocean House Collection, guests enjoy the amenities and activities of both Weekapaug and the Forbes triple Five-Star Ocean House (OceanHouseRI.com), making the properties ideal destinations for family vacations, romantic escapes and small business meetings. Weekapaug Inn is also a member of Relais & Châteaux, an association creating delicious journeys in 580 unique hotels and restaurants throughout the world.

For more information about Weekapaug Inn, visit www.WeekapaugInn.com or call 877.258.0324.

