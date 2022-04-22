MIRAMAR, Fla., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 28, 2021, Kimera® Labs Inc. a world leader in placental mesenchymal stem cell derived exosomes, filed a lawsuit as plaintiff in the US District Court for the Southern District of California for alleged theft of trade secrets against San Diego-based Exocel Bio Inc., marketers of the Exovex product.

Kimera Labs Files Lawsuit against Exocel Bio Inc, CEO for Alleged Theft of Trade Secrets, former quality staff

The lawsuit also named as a party Exocel Bio Inc's CEO Raj Jayashankar as a defendant to Kimera's claim of Theft of Trade Secrets. Duncan Ross PhD, founder and CEO of Kimera® stated "As the first wholly owned manufacturing facility of exosomes for clinical use in the US, launched in 2014, we intend to defend our proprietary intellectual property and trade secrets to the fullest extent of the law against those who wish to misappropriate our methods, education and scientific goodwill to the community."

About Kimera Labs:

Located in South Florida, Kimera® Labs was founded in 2012 and manufactures industry defining stem cell derived exosomes and other biologic products for the clinical and research community. Kimera® Labs operates a manufacturing facility in a 27,000 square foot GMP laboratory in Miramar, Florida. To date, the company's first publicly available isolated exosome product, XoGlo®, has treated over 120,000 patients for a variety of investigational indications. Exosomes have been referenced in numerous peer-reviewed scientific publications and exhibit anti-inflammatory and growth instantiating properties. The success of these therapies has led to a current FDA IND application for post COVID-19 symptom treatment. Since 2012, Kimera® has demonstrated an unmatched approach to quality driven, scalable, GMP nano-particle production.

