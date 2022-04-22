JLL provides recast financial results in advance of segment reporting change

CHICAGO, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) announced today that recast quarterly financial results for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years are available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

These results are being provided in preparation for the previously announced reporting shift from a geographic-centric structure to a global business line structure beginning with the company's Q1 2022 earnings release on May 9. Under the new segment reporting, JLL will present financial results based on five business lines to provide enhanced transparency into company performance.

For additional information and an Excel version of the recast quarterly financial results for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years, please visit ir.jll.com or contact JLL's Investor Relations department at JLLInvestorRelations@am.jll.com.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $19.4 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 98,000 as of December 31, 2021. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit ir.jll.com.

Connect with us

https://www.linkedin.com/company/jll

https://www.facebook.com/jll

https://twitter.com/jll

https://www.instagram.com/jll

Contact: Gayle Kantro

Phone: +1 312 228 2795

Email: Gayle.Kantro@am.jll.com

(PRNewsfoto/JLL-IR) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JLL-IR