Fursys speeds up its global operations with office solutions that help companies go abroad

SEOUL, South Korea, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workspace environment solutions company Fursys is speeding up its expansion of its overseas business with Fursys Global Solution (FGS) to support organizations going global.

Examples of Fursys Global Solution implementations (PRNewswire)

FGS is a total furniture solution that offers extensive services worldwide, ranging from furniture to workspace consulting services, for domestic firms and public organizations to make inroads into overseas markets through the utilization of Fursys' exclusive global network.

Building on its extensive know-how in the furniture export business, Fursys has been delivering office furniture solutions to corporate clients in over 60 countries around the world. The FGS service was designed and launched to address issues related to quality, logistics, and aftersales services that the overseas operations of domestic companies might face when procuring furniture from Korea or locally. It is a professional service provided by the Fursys headquarters for the management of an entire range of activities, from consulting, production, and export to installation and after sales services, to help companies setup overseas offices seamlessly and stably at the same level as in Korea.

Fursys has supported the overseas market expansion of leading companies in Korea, including Samsung, SK, and Hyundai Motor Group, as a reliable business partner for several years. Now, it plans to offer the FGS service in global regions, including Southeast Asia (the Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia), Europe and Latin America, where the Fursys network is present. In addition, the company intends to accelerate overseas market expansion by delivering comprehensive office solutions through its global network, becoming a seller on global online e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Alibaba, and Shopee, and establishing a presence in major markets, including the U.S. and Taiwan, starting with Fursys Vietnam.

A Fursys official said, "With Fursys' unique global solutions backed by an unparalleled global network, strong local infrastructure and excellent product quality, numerous companies in Korea will be able to penetrate the global market and create an optimal working environment seamlessly."

About FURSYS

Fursys is a leading office furniture brand in Korea that has maintained its number one position in the industry. Based on innovations achieved by placing the highest priority on space and humans over furniture, future-oriented corporate value, and management philosophy, the company creates workspaces for major organizations in Korea, contributing to social and economic growth. By quickly responding to changing workspace environments and diversifying consumer needs for economy, functionality, design, and practicability, Fursys is strengthening its position as a leader in the office furniture industry in Korea. Further information can be found at its official website (http://www.fursys.com), blog (http://blog.fursys.com), or Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/fursys.official). For detailed information about the FGS service, please visit "Services - Overseas Business Program" page on the official Fursys website.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FURSYS